Turn Totino's Pizza Rolls Into A Gourmet Snack With 3 Ingredients

Totino's pizza rolls are a snack that many people know and love from their childhoods — and plenty of us have continued to snack on these delicious bites into adulthood, as well. These rolls are yummy just as they are, right out of the oven. There are also ways to elevate them. In fact, there's a way to turn the pizza rolls into a gourmet snack with just three ingredients. All you need, besides a bag of the pizza rolls, are garlic butter, honey, and Parmesan (or you could use Parmigiano Reggiano, which is similar in flavor to Parmesan — although the two also have distinct differences).

Make the pizza rolls as you would normally, whether that's in the oven or air fryer. When they're done, use a large bowl to combine the rolls with garlic butter and Parmesan. For the honey, you can either drizzle it on at the end or mix it in with the other ingredients, depending on your preference. You may need to prepare the garlic butter beforehand, which is also quite easy. All you need to do is combine minced garlic, butter, and a little salt. You can also find store-bought garlic butter to make it a bit easier — Land O'Lakes, for example, has a garlic and herb flavored butter that would work well here.

However you go about getting the garlic butter, you will be more than pleased when you've combined it with the pizza rolls and the other ingredients. The result is a snack that is delightfully savory and salty, with a hint of sweetness, and all around delicious.