For Perfectly Seared Scallops, You Need Both Oil And Butter

Combining oil and butter is the key to great scallops, but these two ingredients can only work their magic in the right environment. This environment's quality comes down to moisture. Scallops can generally be purchased in one of two ways: wet and dry. Wet scallops are, as you might expect, scallops packaged with water. This approach makes achieving a nice crust on your stovetop scallops more difficult. That's why you should keep an eye out for the second packaging option: dry-packed scallops. This dryness makes the difference between a satisfying sear and a lackluster result.

How important is keeping an eye out for errant moisture? Critical — but don't take our word for it. "I always put [scallops] on a paper towel for a second," Chef Michael Symon explained on his personal TikTok account, "just to make sure any moisture that is on the scallop is gone." Home chefs should also ensure that they do not overcrowd the pan. That is a typical beginner's mistake that often causes the scallops to steam instead of sear.

The final touch for any good scallop dish is some added acidity. Lemon juice is a prime addition; because scallops have a slightly sweet taste, citrus balances them out. Seasonings are usually dealer's choice when it comes to this dish, but anything that goes well with butter is a solid decision.