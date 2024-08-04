Here's How To Set Your Dinner Party Table Like A Total Pro

While it's fun to invite a group of friends, family members, or coworkers over for a casual get-together that might involve beers on the back porch and the kind of barbecue that means serving yourself hot dogs and hamburgers on paper plates, sometimes it's also nice to put together a formal dinner party. That might be the case if it's a special occasion or just an ordinary weekday where everyone wants an excuse to get a little classy, and if it's your first time, it can be a little intimidating. It doesn't have to be!

Daily Meal spoke with Ms. Nikesha Tannehill Tyson, Esteemed Swann School partner and Etiquette Expert, to learn how to easily set the table for a dinner party in a way that would make the professionals proud. She gave us some tips on how to make your dinner party table not just elegant but comfortable — and it isn't just about getting plates and utensils in the proper places; it's also about seating your guests in a thoughtful manner.

"Hosts can seat couples together or apart," she told us. "Consider seating guests with varying interests and personalities or more talkative guests with quieter guests together to encourage engaging conversations and help guests get to know each other."

After all, the conversations had and the friendships made are the highlight of a good dinner party, and a properly set table will facilitate both of those things. Focusing on seating will make you a total dinner-party pro.