9 Dining Rules To Know Before Visiting Olive Garden

If there is one thing that you can count on at an Olive Garden, it is that the portion sizes will be large. With unlimited soup, salad, and breadsticks in addition to the large entree and appetizer sizes, it is rare that diners will leave Olive Garden feeling hungry. While it may seem counterintuitive, our first rule for eating at Olive Garden is to buy an extra entree or two. While that may seem like a lot of food, it is actually a smart way to save money, thanks to Olive Garden's $6 take home entrées deal.

If you purchase a regular entrée during your meal, you are given the option to buy an assortment of extra take-home entrées for just $6. The packaged entrées heat up well, meaning that you can have a delicious meal the next day for a fraction of the restaurant price. The store limits customers to buying five take-home entrées in total, and customers have the choice to buy Fettuccine Alfredo, Five Cheese Ziti al Forno, and Spaghetti with Meat Sauce.

One customer on social media raved about the deal, saying: "Olive garden has the best reheatable meals. My husband and I do this all the time for date night and then bring home left overs and the perfectly portioned entrees for our teenagers to heat up when they want to eat. So worth it!" This promotion may not be around forever, so if you want to take advantage of this awesome meal deal, I would recommend heading to an Olive Garden soon.