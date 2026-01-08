9 Dining Rules To Know Before Visiting Olive Garden
Known for its endless breadsticks, pasta entrees, and comforting atmosphere, Olive Garden has maintained the status of fan-favorite restaurant since the company opened its first location in 1982. Today, Olive Garden has grown to call itself "the leading restaurant in the Italian dining segment," and customers can currently dine at just under 900 locations around the world. As an Olive Garden fan myself, I have always appreciated how consistent this restaurant chain is, and in recent years, I have become particularly impressed with some of the meal deals and promotions that the franchise has introduced.
There are many ways that diners can save money and improve their experience at Olive Garden. However, for the average diner, many of these Olive Garden rules or "hacks" may not be obvious. To ensure that your next experience at Olive Garden is as amazing as possible, I have complied a list of suggestions to consider looking over before you head to this restaurant. Based on my personal expertise as well as the suggestions from fellow fans online, here are the top nine dining rules you need to know before your next trip to Olive Garden.
You can buy one entree and take more home for less
If there is one thing that you can count on at an Olive Garden, it is that the portion sizes will be large. With unlimited soup, salad, and breadsticks in addition to the large entree and appetizer sizes, it is rare that diners will leave Olive Garden feeling hungry. While it may seem counterintuitive, our first rule for eating at Olive Garden is to buy an extra entree or two. While that may seem like a lot of food, it is actually a smart way to save money, thanks to Olive Garden's $6 take home entrées deal.
If you purchase a regular entrée during your meal, you are given the option to buy an assortment of extra take-home entrées for just $6. The packaged entrées heat up well, meaning that you can have a delicious meal the next day for a fraction of the restaurant price. The store limits customers to buying five take-home entrées in total, and customers have the choice to buy Fettuccine Alfredo, Five Cheese Ziti al Forno, and Spaghetti with Meat Sauce.
One customer on social media raved about the deal, saying: "Olive garden has the best reheatable meals. My husband and I do this all the time for date night and then bring home left overs and the perfectly portioned entrees for our teenagers to heat up when they want to eat. So worth it!" This promotion may not be around forever, so if you want to take advantage of this awesome meal deal, I would recommend heading to an Olive Garden soon.
Don't be afraid to ask for substitutions
For selective eaters, it can sometimes be hard to find a menu item that perfectly suits their needs and taste preferences. Thankfully, Olive Garden makes it easy to customize an entrée by allowing for substitutions to be made on many of its menu items. Whether you are looking to change out sides, pasta shapes, sauces, or proteins, customers love getting creative with the ways they can adjust their order at Olive Garden.
Dedicated fans of the restaurant often take to social media to share their customized creations. One customer listed their favorites online, which included: "Cheese ravioli, but with the creamy mushroom sauce, spaghetti with the Marsala sauce add carbonara chicken and spinach is basically the last chicken Marsala dish they had for a while, eggplant or chicken parm sub all Alfredo. The kids pizza but with spinach dip in place of the tomato sauce!" While Olive Garden dishes are great as they come, it is convenient and impressive that the restaurant allows customizations, and this is one factor that customers shouldn't forget about when eating there.
Eat at lunchtime to skip the crowds and save money
Depending on the location you are visiting, Olive Garden restaurants can get quite busy. If you are looking to enjoy a meal without the dinner crowds, I always recommend opting for lunch at Olive Garden instead. In addition to having a less hectic dining experience, Olive Garden also offers competitive deals during its lunchtime hours, making it a more affordable time to eat out as well.
While the lunchtime deals are known to adjust periodically, right now, customers can enjoy a pasta entree with never-ending soup or salad and breadsticks for just $10.49 during the weekdays before 3 p.m. For $11.49, customers can swap out the generic pasta options for an elevated entree like Chicken Parmigiana, Shrimp Scampi, Lasagna Classico, or Spaghetti and Meatballs. For the cheapest option, Olive Garden also offers unlimited soup, salad, and breadsticks for $9.49. If you can make the time work for you, eating at Olive Garden during lunch makes the restaurant more affordable while still ensuring you are getting the same delicious menu items that you come for.
Don't forget to ask for to-go boxes
There is no denying that Olive Garden serves large portions. For many, the meal sizes are too big to consume in one sitting, especially with the unlimited soup, salad, and breadstick combo. It is very common to end your Olive Garden meal with extra food on your plate, which is why it is important to not forget to ask for a to-go box.
Many customers assume that because of the unlimited food promotions, Olive Garden does not allow customers to take their meals to-go. This is not the case, and customers are absolutely allowed to box up an unfinished meal. One thing to note is that while you can take your leftover meal home, you may get some pushback if you ask your waiter for extras right before boxing your meal up. As one Olive Garden employee shared, "We will give you togo bags/bowls/boxes for bread/soup/salad (id say most servers will also bring you refills beforehand if you ask even though management hates that)."
Be careful not to share unlimited items — you may be charged extra
With so many great meal deals available at Olive Garden, it is not hard to feel like you are getting your money's worth. However, if you prefer to share your meals with others, it should be noted that Olive Garden may charge you extra. Olive Garden's all-you-can-eat style entrees work pretty much the same as an all-you-can-eat buffet, meaning that if you choose to indulge in a friend's portion without ordering an entree of your own, there is a good chance you will be charged extra for doing so.
Regular appetizers, desserts, and non-unlimited entrees can be split and shared, but prepare to pay extra if you indulge in the breadsticks, pasta, soups, or salads that are ordered as part of the unlimited promotion. One employee of Olive Garden shared the following tip, saying: "Can't share the all you can eat, it's like going to a buffet and wanting to pay for one. Options you could do are: Split an entree and add on a soup or salad." While it may be tempting to try and save some money by sharing this deal, it is likely that your bill will reveal an extra charge.
Look out for Never Ending and Lifetime Pasta Pass sales
For those who are true pasta fans, the Never Ending Pasta Pass or the Lifetime Pasta Pass may be the best purchase you could make. These limited passes go on sale rarely, but if you manage to grab one, you could end up saving hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars on Olive Garden Meals. The Never Ending Pasta Pass costs $100 and offers nine weeks of unlimited Olive Garden pasta meals. These passes are typically limited drops, with around 24,000 passes being available to buy upon release.
Even more exclusive is the Lifetime Pasta Pass, which costs $500 and is only available to buy once a year, with only 500 passes up for sale. If you manage to purchase one of these coveted cards, you are entitled to unlimited servings of pasta, sauces, toppings, soup, salad, and breadsticks for your lifetime. It should be noted that these passes are not transferable and cannot be redeemed for items to-go. Service gratuity is not included in the pass, but the meals are always free.
Lighter portions are becoming available if you aren't too hungry
By now, it should be clear that Olive Garden offers an impressive array of deals on its menu items. A brand new option coming in January of 2026 will further increase savings opportunities for customers with slightly smaller appetites. Beginning this month, diners will have the option to order from the new light portions menu, reportedly called the "Picollo Portions," which are smaller versions of classic Olive Garden prices at reduced prices. While specific item prices have not been confirmed, customers can expect to pay between $12.99 and $13.99 per entree.
This menu went through testing at select locations in 2025, and based on the success, customers can expect to see this menu added to all locations this year. Entree options for this new menu include the Chicken Parmigiana, Eggplant Parmigiana, Lasagna Classico, Five Cheese Ziti al Forno, Cheese Ravioli, Spaghetti & Meatballs, and the Fettuccine Alfredo, all served with never-ending soup or salad and breadsticks. While specific location launch dates have not been confirmed, customers should look out for this addition soon.
Skip the line by using the virtual waitlist
With so many delicious menu items, the last thing anyone wants to do when heading to an Olive Garden is have to wait a long time to be seated. If you live by a busy Olive Garden location or if you are planning to eat with a large group, it is always a good idea to plan ahead and utilize the restaurant's virtual waitlist. Olive Garden does not take reservations, but its virtual waitlist makes it easy to feel like you are skipping the line.
To join the waitlist, you simply need to head to the Olive Garden website or app and add your name to your selected location. Here you will be able to see how long the wait currently is and share with the restaurant when you plan on arriving. Once you get to your Olive Garden, you will check in with the front desk, who will let you know if you'll need to wait for any additional time. You will receive a text informing you when your table is ready, but be sure to arrive on time, as waitlist spots are considered forfeited if you arrive 10 minutes past your expected arrival.
Look out for deals and more in the Olive Garden app
With new promotions, coupons, and menu items constantly being introduced to Olive Garden, it can feel overwhelming to keep yourself informed about everything. If you consider yourself a regular customer, I highly recommend downloading the free Olive Garden application on your phone. This app is a great way to see nearby Olive Garden locations, to join the waitlist, and to stay up to date on the current promotions being offered.
Olive Garden is a fan-favorite chain restaurant for a reason, as each location is known for bringing a welcoming environment and affordable, delicious food. It is no surprise that Olive Garden has remained as successful as it is, and fans can feel assured that more promotions and menu items are always in the works. The next time you find yourself craving unlimited breadsticks and a delicious Italian meal, make sure to try out some of these "rules" to make sure you are getting the most if your restaurant experience.