This Might Be The Unhealthiest Item You Can Order At Olive Garden

If you're headed to Olive Garden, you probably already know that you're in for a rich, comfort food meal. With a pasta-focused menu, generous portions and its famous never-ending breadsticks, the restaurant chain isn't exactly known for lighter fare. But some Olive Garden dishes are more unhealthy than others — and the unhealthiest one is probably the Chicken Tortelloni Alfredo.

The Chicken Tortelloni Alfredo consists of Asiago cheese-filled tortelloni that's baked in Alfredo sauce with Italian cheeses and breadcrumbs. The dish is then topped off with grilled chicken slices. The dish contains a total of 1,980 calories, which makes up a significant portion of how many calories an average adult should be eating in a day.

Additionally, the Alfredo dish contains 3,720 milligrams of sodium, which is significantly higher than the recommended daily intake of 1,500 milligrams. The saturated fat in the dish is also quite high at 76 grams, compared to the 13 grams daily that's recommended as a maximum. So why are these nutritional facts concerning?