Olive Garden Had Huge Expansion Plans Right From The Get-Go

For a restaurant chain as big as Olive Garden, people have a lot of thoughts about it. For some, Olive Garden provides an easy introduction to Italian-American cuisine, through generous portions and a variety of pasta dishes, soups, salads, and breadsticks. For others, the ubiquity of the restaurant and fast-casual environment means that, while the food tends to be consistent and familiar, it may not be the first pick for a special night out.

Today, there are more than 900 global locations of Olive Garden, about 880 of them located in the United States and the rest in other countries. Based on the family-style recipes, it's easy to think that the chain started as a small mom-and-pop food business that really found its footing, perhaps like the duo behind the ice cream brand Häagen-Dazs. But, Olive Garden was no scrappy operation, and the very well-known owners had big plans for the restaurant from the start.

Olive Garden was actually founded by General Mills, Inc., the giant American food company, and the first location of the restaurant opened in December 1982 in Orlando, Florida before it started to expand nationally and globally. When a giant brand like General Mills invests in a restaurant, you know they are looking for their returns, both financially and through brand recognition, and so it was very unlikely that Olive Garden could stay small for long.