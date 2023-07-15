The U.S. State That Has The Highest Percentage Of Olive Garden Restaurants

Olive Garden: when you're there, you're family. Olive Garden is an ubiquitous restaurant chain in the United States, offering inexpensive Italian favorites and the never-ending pasta pass to families across the country. There are Olive Garden restaurants in every single U.S. state (though territories are another story — we'll get to that later); however, some states have more than others. Much more.

Among other facts about Olive Garden, if you've ever wondered which state takes the black tie mousse cake for number of Olive Gardens per capita, look no further. According to data from ScrapeHero, Texas comes out on top, with 106 Olive Gardens total: That's one OG per 273,547 people and 12% of the total Olive Gardens in the entire country. That's a sizable jump from the second-highest state, California, which only boasts 78 Olive Gardens — that's 9% of the country's total, or one restaurant for every 506,564 people.

The cities with the most Olive Gardens are Houston and San Antonio, with 11 and 10 locations respectively, within city limits.