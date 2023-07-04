The Olive Garden Hack That Takes Full Advantage Of Its Huge Portions

Olive Garden is most famous for its generous portions, as illustrated by the chain's endless salad, soup, and breadsticks offer. Clever patrons have figured out a way to expand these sizable portions even further when it comes to lunch offerings. Lunch entrées feature smaller serving sizes, which means you're getting less value for your money. Instead, order the regular dinner-sized portion and request that your server takes half the food and boxes it to go. Now you'll have another serving of food to enjoy at home.

This hack pairs well with limitless breadsticks and salad, as these accompaniments can help fill you up when eating a smaller portion. Even better, Olive Garden allows diners to take remaining breadsticks and salad to go, which ensures that the at-home portion of your meal will be a veritable feast. And if you're the type of person who can't get enough of the chain's Italian-inspired comfort food, the family-style meal option is another great deal to consider.