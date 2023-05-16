The Latest Olive Garden Takeout Hack Is A Real Money-Saver

If you love Olive Garden — and particularly eating Olive Garden in the comfort of your own home — then you're going to want to pay attention. You already know that chowing down on their signature breadsticks, salad, and pasta at your kitchen table is very easy — so easy, in fact, that all you really have to do is place an order online and go pick it up. But what you may not know is the latest money-saving hack that'll get you that delicious Olive Garden meal at home for an extra affordable price.

There is one very easy trick you can do to save a few extra dollars on your next Olive Garden order. We shouldn't even call it a trick, considering all you're going to be doing is reading right off the menu, with no substitutions, additions, or any other changes necessary. All you need to do to save money on your next takeout order is to choose from the kids' section of the menu. You don't have to act all shy or embarrassed, either — no one is going to know your age aside from you.

But why order from the kids menu anyway? Wouldn't you be getting smaller portions? If testimony is to be believed, not only will you be saving money, but you'll still have a surprisingly hearty meal to look forward to.