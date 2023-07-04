The Absolute Best Times To Stock Up On Olive Garden Gift Cards
When it comes to quick, delicious Italian cuisine, Olive Garden is undoubtedly a fan favorite. From its iconic breadsticks to its crave-worthy pasta dishes, it's easy to see why this beloved chain has captured the hearts and appetites of so many people. But let's be real; eating out can add up, so gift cards are a great money-saving hack. But when is the best time to grab an Olive Garden gift card?
According to The Krazy Coupon Lady, the holidays are a great time to stock up. During December, Olive Garden typically offers a free $10 bonus gift card with a $50 gift card, making it a perfect option for gift-giving or treating yourself to a sit-down meal during the busy festive season. Mid-April is another — albeit surprising — opportune time to catch a deal on gift cards. The restaurant chain has been known to repeat its holiday promotion during this period, so keep an eye out for the chance to get a $60 gift card for just $50, saving you a sweet 17%.
That's not the only way to indulge in Olive Garden at a discounted price or look for the perfect gift for the foodies in your life, though. There are a few other ways to snag deals on gift cards and enjoy discounted Olive Garden meals, including one hack that'll allow you to get a free gift card simply by signing up for a website.
How to get discounted Olive Garden gift cards
To get discounted Olive Garden gift cards, start by checking out its holiday promotions. As mentioned, during December and April, Olive Garden commonly offers great deals on gift card purchases. Keep an eye out for these promotions (and others) by signing up for the Olive Garden eClub — the restaurant chain's newsletter — and snag some discounted gift cards to save on future dining experiences.
Another tip from The Krazy Coupon Lady is to browse Raise.com for discounted Darden gift cards, which can be used at Olive Garden and other Darden restaurants like Cheddar's, Longhorn Steakhouse, and Bahama Breeze. With discounts of varying percentages, Raise.com offers a great opportunity to save money on dining out at some of your favorite locations. If you shop at Target, use your RedCard to take advantage of its 5% discount on gift card purchases, including Olive Garden gift cards. This can save you some serious cash on your next Italian meal.
You may also want to check out Swagbucks, where you can get a free Olive Garden gift card with a special code when signing up. Or, if you're buying a lot of gift cards for your friends, family, or employees, Olive Garden offers a 5% discount on orders between $500 to $999 and a 10% discount on orders over $1,000.
How to use Olive Garden gift cards
Olive Garden gift cards are a budget-friendly way to treat your taste buds to the familiar flavors of Italy. These cards are a convenient way to pay for meals at any of the more than 800 Olive Garden restaurants across the United States. However, before you rush to use your gift card to indulge in a bowl of Zuppa Toscana or a delicious Olive Garden dessert, knowing how to use your gift card is helpful.
Luckily, there are few restrictions for using Olive Garden gift cards, except that most are not reloadable. You can use them for online ordering or delivery services, and they never expire. There are no activation or management fees, either, but if you purchase a gift card from a reseller, it's best to consult their terms and conditions just to be sure.
What happens if you want to use the gift card you snagged during the discounted December sale to indulge in a glass of wine or another alcoholic drink? Unfortunately, many resellers' terms and conditions — like Kroger's — state they can "not be used to purchase alcohol where prohibited by law." Overall, using an Olive Garden gift card is an easy and rewarding way to enjoy the restaurant's delicious cuisine, especially if you can purchase them at the right time to benefit from a discounted deal.