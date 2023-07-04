The Absolute Best Times To Stock Up On Olive Garden Gift Cards

When it comes to quick, delicious Italian cuisine, Olive Garden is undoubtedly a fan favorite. From its iconic breadsticks to its crave-worthy pasta dishes, it's easy to see why this beloved chain has captured the hearts and appetites of so many people. But let's be real; eating out can add up, so gift cards are a great money-saving hack. But when is the best time to grab an Olive Garden gift card?

According to The Krazy Coupon Lady, the holidays are a great time to stock up. During December, Olive Garden typically offers a free $10 bonus gift card with a $50 gift card, making it a perfect option for gift-giving or treating yourself to a sit-down meal during the busy festive season. Mid-April is another — albeit surprising — opportune time to catch a deal on gift cards. The restaurant chain has been known to repeat its holiday promotion during this period, so keep an eye out for the chance to get a $60 gift card for just $50, saving you a sweet 17%.

That's not the only way to indulge in Olive Garden at a discounted price or look for the perfect gift for the foodies in your life, though. There are a few other ways to snag deals on gift cards and enjoy discounted Olive Garden meals, including one hack that'll allow you to get a free gift card simply by signing up for a website.