10 Reasons This Popular Italian Restaurant Is No Longer America's Favorite Casual Dining Chain

What happened to Olive Garden? At some point down the line, it clearly lost its way. The restaurant chain has been around for decades, and made its name offering affordable and accessible versions of Italian classics to the masses (even if every now and again it shot itself in the foot with its, shall we say, brave attempts to create new dishes). This formula worked exceptionally well for Olive Garden, and until recently, its owner Darden was rubbing its hands together at the fact that the restaurant was America's top casual dining chain.

However, in 2025, things took a turn for the worse for the brand. Olive Garden was knocked off the top spot by Texas Roadhouse, which pulled ahead in popularity with a massive increase in sales, to become the biggest casual dining option in the United States. Olive Garden, meanwhile, was seen to have stagnated in its sales in the last few years, giving the steak chain the opportunity to start dominating.

So what happened? Where did Olive Garden start to go wrong, and why has it been struggling to keep its customers in the last few years? In this article, we've got everything you need to know about Olive Garden's fall from grace.