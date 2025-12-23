8 Biggest Changes Coming To Costco In 2026

If there's one store that understands change, it's Costco. On the surface, the big-box supermarket feels like it's constant and unwavering: It doesn't seem to go for big, flashy alterations to its tried-and-tested offerings, and it understands that what people like about it is that it offers everyday items at good value. However, this retailer is constantly adapting to meet the needs of its customer base and to continue expanding and cornering markets as time goes on. It's this tendency that's contributed both to its ability to grow so solidly in the last few years and to stay a central part of the conversation in the supermarket world.

Going into 2026, Costco is not just one of the grocery chains that will be taking over, but it's also shaking things up in various ways. Its presence will be larger in the next 12 months, with dozens of new stores and alternative layouts being rolled out in certain locations. It'll also be debuting some new opening hours in key markets, adding new items to its much-loved Kirkland Signature line, and making the checkout line way less stressful for its customers. The future's bright for this supermarket.