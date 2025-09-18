9 Costco Membership Benefits You Probably Didn't Know About

Replacing car tires is never fun, but Costco's tire center attempts to make the process as painless as possible. While other tire shops may advertise a base price that looks tempting, that cost often comes with countless add-on charges, like installation and extended warranties. Costco, on the other hand, includes everything in the price you see. Not only is installation part of the package, but so are many maintenance services that Costco will take care of for as long as you're rolling on those tires. They'll balance, rotate, and inflate them for you at no extra charge at any Costco tire center, and they'll fix a flat for you, too. As a member, you also have the option of purchasing your tires online, which can be helpful if the tire center doesn't have exactly what you need on hand — your selected tires will be shipped to the tire center of your choice without any extra fees.

If that all sounds too good to be true, there are a few kinks in the system to be aware of. Customers regularly complain about long wait times, even when you make an appointment. Depending on the day, time, and the particulars of your Costco location, tire installation and maintenance times can vary greatly. Some members report quick, seamless experiences, while others claim to regularly wait an agonizingly long time for service to be completed. That said, low prices and great perks means that many find the wait worthwhile.