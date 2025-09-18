9 Costco Membership Benefits You Probably Didn't Know About
While most people become Costco members for the warehouse chain's deals on bulk groceries, there are plenty of other, lesser-known benefits that come with that membership card. The annual fee paid to be a Gold Star or Executive member basically pays for itself after a few grocery trips — especially if you take advantage of the store's well-priced wine offerings — but the perks don't stop there. Once you sign up, you unlock a whole world of members-only resources offered by the company.
From discounted auto care and low-cost medication to a vacation planning service, there's almost nothing in life that Costco can't save you money on. However, most Costco clients, including the regular shoppers, are likely unaware of everything that's available at their favorite subscription retail store. While this is by no means an exhaustive list, here are just a few of the best under-the-radar perks that make Costco's annual membership fee more than worth the money.
Cheap gasoline
Pull up to any Costco parking lot and you're likely to see hordes of cars waiting to pull up to a pump to fill their tanks. Costco offers its members great prices on gas; According to the company, this is great quality fuel, too. If you're a Costco shopper, you're certainly familiar with Kirkland Signature, Costco's in-house brand that sells everything from vodka to peanut butter, and every other grocery staple you can think of. The gasoline sold at Costco also bears the Kirkland name, and just like those other products, it gets you a lot of bang for your buck. Members can use the Costco app before hitting the road to see current gasoline prices at each location.
Members save money at the pump, but they're also getting high quality gasoline at a low price per gallon. Kirkland Signature's regular unleaded and premium gas options are both certified Top Tier products, which means these products have been tested and monitored to ensure they reach a set of performance standards by the Center for Quality Assurance. Containing more detergent than required by the EPA means this gas does a better job of keeping your engine clean and running smoothly. Top Tier gasoline also reportedly offers better mileage and lower emissions. Some Costco locations offer Top Tier diesel, as well, and every station employs attendants to ensure a good experience.
Deals on car tires and installation
Replacing car tires is never fun, but Costco's tire center attempts to make the process as painless as possible. While other tire shops may advertise a base price that looks tempting, that cost often comes with countless add-on charges, like installation and extended warranties. Costco, on the other hand, includes everything in the price you see. Not only is installation part of the package, but so are many maintenance services that Costco will take care of for as long as you're rolling on those tires. They'll balance, rotate, and inflate them for you at no extra charge at any Costco tire center, and they'll fix a flat for you, too. As a member, you also have the option of purchasing your tires online, which can be helpful if the tire center doesn't have exactly what you need on hand — your selected tires will be shipped to the tire center of your choice without any extra fees.
If that all sounds too good to be true, there are a few kinks in the system to be aware of. Customers regularly complain about long wait times, even when you make an appointment. Depending on the day, time, and the particulars of your Costco location, tire installation and maintenance times can vary greatly. Some members report quick, seamless experiences, while others claim to regularly wait an agonizingly long time for service to be completed. That said, low prices and great perks means that many find the wait worthwhile.
Savings on medications and prescriptions
Once you become a Costco member, you're automatically eligible to take advantage of the company's member prescription program at no extra charge. This benefit offers discounted medications and vaccinations to any member, no insurance necessary. All of the medications Costco offers are listed on their website, along with the members-only price, so it's easy to compare what different providers charge and choose the best deal. Costco's prices can be up to 80% lower than other pharmacies, and they often offer both name brand and prescription varieties of the drugs they carry.
This program can't be used in conjunction with other prescription discount programs or health insurance, so it's an either-or situation, but it's all about having options. For members without insurance, the program can save an incredible amount of money, and can allow access to medications that may be financially out of reach without it. Those that have insurance can utilize the program to find the best price on covered medications, or to get discounts on those that their insurance may not cover. For added convenience, Costco works with other participating pharmacies, so you can use your member discount at non-Costco locations to save yourself a warehouse trip. Many medications are also available for home delivery. Oh, and if you need meds for your pets, those are offered at a discount, too.
Bargains on big-ticket items
It can be an incredibly stressful experience trying to get a replacement when your refrigerator, oven, or washing machine breaks. Not only are these items necessary and expensive, but shopping for them can be a maze of varying prices, different warranties, random delivery timeframes, and there's always some extra charge or fee that isn't mentioned until the last second. Now, imagine if you could go to one place for all of these items and see all-inclusive, affordably-priced appliances — Costco members can. Whether you're looking for a basic dishwasher or a full suite of high-end kitchen appliances, Costco includes multiple perks with every purchase at no extra charge: delivery and installation; a two-year warranty; they'll even haul away your old appliance for free. If something goes wrong with your new purchase, contacting Costco for tech support is also included in the price.
Other big-ticket items are available at Costco as well, with similar benefits for members. The store sells electronics of all kinds, from smartwatches to big-screen televisions, laptop and desktop computers, and even home security systems. Most major electronics come with the same two-year warranty and free tech support offered with appliances, along with a 90-day window to return the item. If Costco doesn't have exactly what you're looking for, members have access to Costco Next, a program that offers discounted prices when purchasing directly from third-party suppliers.
Discounts on insurance policies
Shopping for insurance is a major hassle, whether it's as complicated as auto coverage for multiple family cars and drivers, or as simple as a basic pet policy for a new critter in your household. If you're a Costco member, you can check out all the different types of insurance coverage you need in one place. Costco offers single or bundled policies through Connect, which is part of American Family Insurance. Among others, it offers auto, home, renters, umbrella, and other specialty insurance types. Life insurance is also available through Protective Life Insurance Company, and you can cover your four-legged friends through Costco's partnership with Figo Pet Insurance.
Costco doesn't guarantee the lowest prices, and not all members may qualify for exclusive discounts, but it's an option to consider when you're shopping around for new policies. Executive level Costco members qualify for extra benefits, such as roadside assistance with auto insurance, and 24-hour lockout help with home insurance. Customer satisfaction with Costco's various insurance offerings is mixed, with some people reporting excellent customer service experiences and quick payouts, while others complain about massive rate hikes and issues with their claims. While a Costco membership may not be the perfect solution to simplifying the dizzyingly complex world of insurance, it's certainly helpful for members to have an extra option to consider, especially with the possibility of perks and special discounts.
Deals on gift cards
Now we get into the real savings, perhaps the most straightforward way to use a Costco membership to pay for itself: gift cards. Costco stores are teeming with gift cards of all kinds, and they're always offered at a discount, so every dollar you spend is worth more. Whether you're stocking up to have gifts on hand for birthdays and holidays, or you're treating yourself, buying gift cards at Costco is a true bargain.
The only gift cards that are offered at face value are Costco shop cards, which both members and non-members can use to make purchases in-store or online (though they must be purchased by a member). With all other gift cards, you get a little extra. Do you order dinner in a lot? Get yourself $100 of Uber Eats for $79.99. Would you go to the movies more often if it were a little cheaper? Pick up some $50 gift cards to Cinemark and Regal for $39.99. Need a night out? Costco has deals on restaurant gift cards for any type of dining, from burgers joints to high-end steakhouses like Morton's. Knowing you've saved a decent chunk of money can really take the sting out of a big restaurant check.
Savings on travel
In addition to gift cards for shopping and dining, Costco offers its members various ways to get special deals on travel and experiences. Go City passes, which can be purchased on Costco's website, offer entry to multiple sightseeing locations and attractions in certain cities such as New York and Chicago for a single, affordable price. If you're planning a family vacation to southern California, you can pick up discounted tickets to hot spots like the San Diego Zoo and Legoland, or even a season pass to Universal Studios Hollywood, a great deal if you plan to make multiple visits (a must if you want to eat your way through Super Nintendo World). Costco members also get discounts on tickets to select live events through FEVO, including NFL games and music festivals.
If you want Costco to take care of all your travel planning, they offer that, too. Rental cars and hotels can be booked through Costco Travel, as well as cruises and full vacation packages. A weekend in Vegas, a South African safari, or a Disney cruise are just a few of the options Costco can book for you, with member discounts and extras thrown in to every package. Costco Travel also offers limited time deals and Buyer's Choice bundles that can be scooped up for the best prices. It's possible to plan every detail and purchase everything you need for a vacation through Costco — even any necessary travel vaccinations can be done at the pharmacy.
Convenient delivery options
Even if you don't have access to a Costco warehouse, you can still reap the benefits of a membership, thanks to the store's many delivery and shipping options. As mentioned previously, appliances and major electronics can be purchased online and shipped or hand-delivered to your home. For items such as furniture and other large products, options such as curbside, room, and white glove delivery are often all available, though that can change based on the item. In many instances, shipping and handling fees are included in the price, and any extra cost will be clearly stated on the item's page, so there are no surprises when you get to checkout.
Stocking up on non-perishable items from Costco from the comfort of your home is simple and cost-effective, with free two-day delivery if you spend at least $75. This option offers a super-easy, no-hassle way to grab bulky household necessities like toilet paper and paper towels, cleaning supplies, pet food, kitchenware —anything you don't feel like lugging to and from your trunk. For perishable groceries, some areas offer a same-day delivery option through Instacart. As with all third-party delivery services, Instacart charges slightly more for items than what you'd pay if you visit the store yourself, but Costco's low prices make this a decently convenient option.
Photo printing services
Do you ever miss the days of physical, tangible photos? While most people have thousands of photos on their phones, few of us go to the trouble of printing them out anymore, even though it's easier than ever to do so. If you're a Costco member, it's even easier still, as the store has partnered with Shutterfly to offer members deep discounts on photo printing. Every Shutterfly order of at least $30 is eligible for a 51% discount as well as free shipping, so you can take your best selfies, pet portraits, and vacation pics from your phone into your home without breaking the bank.
If you already have a Shutterfly account, all you have to do is add your Costco membership number, and the discount will be automatically applied on every qualifying order. Photos make wonderful personalized gifts, and Shutterfly can print your digital shots on blankets, pillows, mugs, magnets, and can even turn them into jigsaw puzzles. The Costco member discount can save you a ton of money if you're planning a wedding or other ceremonies, as Shutterfly offers save-the-date mailers, invitations, and special photo books. Everyone knows weddings aren't cheap, so paying half-price on these necessities can make a big difference.