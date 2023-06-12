The 15 Best Items At The Costco Food Court, Ranked

When you sign up for a Costco membership, you are instantly afforded access to many of the warehouse chain's perks and services. Costco seems to have everything from free grocery samples to savings on vacation packages and auto insurance, but you can only take advantage of these things if you have a membership or if you visit a warehouse with a member. And after a long round of shopping, Costco warehouses have food courts to kick back and enjoy a slice of pizza or a refreshing cup of soda.

If you've never eaten at a Costco food court, you may wonder what menu items are worth trying and which ones you should skip. Most of the menu items are sold at low prices, so it is tempting to try everything. After all, what's there to lose if everything is so cheap? As it turns out, not all food court items will be runaway hits, and you will soon realize that some of the snacks and beverages there are simply better than others. Be sure to study this list before heading to the food court, and you will have a solid grasp on what to order on your next Costco run.