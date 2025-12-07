10 Grocery Chains That Will Take Over In 2026

There's nothing humble about today's grocery chains. The grocery stores of yore used to be mom-and-pop shops where you'd pick up all of your goods for the week while you chatted with the neighbors you bumped into. Now, grocery chains are locked in a fierce battle with each other for territory and expansion, and some of the main players, like Walmart and Target, feel like faceless corporations that are set on getting as big as possible. This has meant, of course, that some old-school grocery store chains have been edged out — but it's also meant that larger chains have grown like never before. Going into 2026, this looks set to happen more than ever.

It's kinda hard to fathom that chains like the aforementioned Walmart and Target could get even larger, but as 2026 rolls around, you can expect to see even more of them across the country. Other massive players like Kroger, Costco, and Aldi are also going to be taking names in the next 12 months. You may well also see smaller chains like Sprouts Farmers Market and Save A Lot looking a bit more prominent in the coming year. Let's talk about which grocery stores are looking unstoppable right now.