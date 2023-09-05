Costco Is The Road Trip Pit Stop You've Seriously Been Sleeping On

A stop at a gas station is an inevitable part of any road trip. It's not just about the fuel either, it's also the perfect opportunity for a bathroom break and to grab that obligatory snack (so that you can feel ethical about using the aforementioned restroom). Another common pit stop during road trips is some sort of fast food establishment for some cheap fare on the way to your destination.

While these two pit stops have become pillars of any American road trip, we're about to change the game for you with one new suggestion for you to try instead. Swap out those stops at McDonald's and the Shell station for a trip to Costco instead. If there happens to be a Costco on your road trip route, this is the perfect place to get all your road trip needs in one place. Grab gas from the Costco station first. It's not just any gas either, it's often much cheaper than competitors. After you've filled up your tank, you can head inside the store for a restroom break and a snack.

Sadly this hack does only apply to Costco members, because you have to swipe your Costco card to pump gas and eat at the food court. But hey, if you've got a Costco Shop Card, you can still try to make it work.