Costco Is The Road Trip Pit Stop You've Seriously Been Sleeping On
A stop at a gas station is an inevitable part of any road trip. It's not just about the fuel either, it's also the perfect opportunity for a bathroom break and to grab that obligatory snack (so that you can feel ethical about using the aforementioned restroom). Another common pit stop during road trips is some sort of fast food establishment for some cheap fare on the way to your destination.
While these two pit stops have become pillars of any American road trip, we're about to change the game for you with one new suggestion for you to try instead. Swap out those stops at McDonald's and the Shell station for a trip to Costco instead. If there happens to be a Costco on your road trip route, this is the perfect place to get all your road trip needs in one place. Grab gas from the Costco station first. It's not just any gas either, it's often much cheaper than competitors. After you've filled up your tank, you can head inside the store for a restroom break and a snack.
Sadly this hack does only apply to Costco members, because you have to swipe your Costco card to pump gas and eat at the food court. But hey, if you've got a Costco Shop Card, you can still try to make it work.
Why it's better than the usual suspects
For those who might not be as familiar with Costco as others, we're going to dig into why it's the perfect road trip pit stop. For starters, the warehouse chain often has cheaper gas prices than any other store around. Prices aside, the warehouse chain is also a reliable gas provider too, so you know your car is getting the best stuff available. The customer service here is good also, with most Costco gas stations having at least one attendant on the job to help you with any issues and to keep the traffic flowing.
Looking beyond the gas offerings, Costco also has a nearly unlimited selection of road trip-ready foods to choose from. Whether you want a snack for the road or a hot meal to go, Costco can deliver with offerings from its food court and general store. For one example, Costco's hot dogs are perfect for those on the go. Lastly, every one of the warehouse chain's locations is equipped with a restroom for road trippers to use too.
If you're still not convinced of this road trip hack, it already has approval from many fans. Per one Reddit thread, Costco has already become a common pit stop for road trippers with many citing the aforementioned cheap gas, food, and free restrooms as the reasons why. Still, there are more than just three reasons why Costco is a great location for road trippers.
More benefits of stopping at Costco during a road trip
Aside from the obvious reasons, let's dig a little more into why Costco is the perfect place to stop during a road trip.
In one Reddit thread, a Costco customer cited the warehouse chain as a great establishment to get a rental car from. You can add additional drivers for free at most locations, and you can even cancel anytime free of charge if you find a better deal. Another customer claimed the warehouse chain has some great vacation deals too. From special low-priced vacation packages to exclusive hotels, many Costco members claim the vacation perks are one of the better parts of the membership.
The chain simply offers its members more in the vacation department than many people seem to think. If you want to dig into all things Costco for a road trip, you don't just need to rely on the chain for food and gas. You can plan the whole thing through Costco.