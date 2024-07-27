The Best Breads To Use For The Perfect Grilled Cheese

There is no better way to test your culinary prowess than to try and successfully upgrade a classic grilled cheese sandwich. Next to procuring the right blend of cheeses, the bread you choose is just as important. Since bread comprises over half the ingredients of this iconic sandwich, picking the best selection is crucial. Luckily, Max Halley — cookbook author of "Max's Sandwich Book," and owner of Max's Sandwich Shop in North London — shared some expert advice with Daily Meal regarding the best type of bread to use, especially when noteworthy grilled cheese sandwiches are your ultimate goal.

Halley based his recommendations on whether or not the grilled cheese in question includes raw eggs amidst preparation. European countries have a thing for making their sandwich creations extra savory. Croque monsieur, anyone? Yet, for those of you who want a satisfying yet simple grilled cheese sandwich, sourdough bread slathered in mayonnaise is the answer.

"When the bread isn't egged (just heavily mayo'd), I like sourdough to add a bit more structure to the thing," Halley says. Since mayonnaise has a higher smoke point than butter, this easily spreadable condiment gives your grilled cheese a golden brown crust and delectable texture. Grilled cheese sandwiches made with sourdough bread are not only sturdy, but have an extra tanginess from sourdough's fermented origins. Now, if you're looking to make an ultra-savory grilled cheese that requires a few extra steps, Halley has an alternative option that requires fluffy white bread, and you guessed it, raw eggs.