The Best Breads To Use For The Perfect Grilled Cheese
There is no better way to test your culinary prowess than to try and successfully upgrade a classic grilled cheese sandwich. Next to procuring the right blend of cheeses, the bread you choose is just as important. Since bread comprises over half the ingredients of this iconic sandwich, picking the best selection is crucial. Luckily, Max Halley — cookbook author of "Max's Sandwich Book," and owner of Max's Sandwich Shop in North London — shared some expert advice with Daily Meal regarding the best type of bread to use, especially when noteworthy grilled cheese sandwiches are your ultimate goal.
Halley based his recommendations on whether or not the grilled cheese in question includes raw eggs amidst preparation. European countries have a thing for making their sandwich creations extra savory. Croque monsieur, anyone? Yet, for those of you who want a satisfying yet simple grilled cheese sandwich, sourdough bread slathered in mayonnaise is the answer.
"When the bread isn't egged (just heavily mayo'd), I like sourdough to add a bit more structure to the thing," Halley says. Since mayonnaise has a higher smoke point than butter, this easily spreadable condiment gives your grilled cheese a golden brown crust and delectable texture. Grilled cheese sandwiches made with sourdough bread are not only sturdy, but have an extra tanginess from sourdough's fermented origins. Now, if you're looking to make an ultra-savory grilled cheese that requires a few extra steps, Halley has an alternative option that requires fluffy white bread, and you guessed it, raw eggs.
Soft white bread dipped in egg makes a delectable grilled cheese sandwich
Thanks to the advice of sandwich expert Max Halley, you're well on your way to crafting an ultra-satisfying grilled cheese. Not only has this successful business owner filled an entire book with fruitful sandwich-making tips, but Halley's eatery in London is full of unique, one-of-a-kind creations. For those of you wanting to change up your grilled cheese in an unexpected way, Halley suggests using fluffy white bread. However, instead of assembling your grilled cheese and pan frying, you're first going to dip your uncooked sandwich in a bowl of raw egg.
This extra step adds a complex savoriness to your grilled cheese while also improving the overall texture of your sandwich. Apart from frying up a rich, melty delight, you can add more ingredients for an extra filling meal. Halley states, "I like a soft white bread so you can have really thick slices and put a weight on the sandwich as it fries, without the whole thing getting too dense and chewy." To make a well-rounded grilled cheese, consider adding some ham, turkey, or even apples for an added dose of crunchy sweetness. Whether you choose traditional sourdough bread or fluffy white bread dipped in raw scrambled eggs, Max Halley knows how to make a delicious grilled cheese sandwich.