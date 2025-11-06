One Trader Joe's Soup Doubles As A Creamy, Cozy Pasta Sauce
Tired of turning to zingy tomato-based pasta sauces when you're tight on time after work? While Alfredo makes a comforting substitute, it can have a cloying character and uninspiring appearance. Luckily, Trader Joe's pumpkin bisque is a vibrant soup that doubles as a creamy pasta sauce when you're in the mood for a striking change.
One of 11 Trader Joe's pumpkin picks that actually work for dinner, this ochre-colored soup is made with simple ingredients, such as pumpkin puree, heavy cream, olive oil, and onion puree. The natural sweetness of the pumpkin is elevated with a dash of honey, while apple cider vinegar lends it some contrast. Warming spices, including cinnamon and nutmeg, give the soup a cozy, autumnal character and aroma to boot. Finally, the addition of tahini imbues it with a nutty depth and richer texture that makes it well-suited to doubling as a pasta sauce.
For a soup to qualify as a bisque, it has to have a silky smooth texture. It's this quality that makes Trader Joe's offering such an incredible sub. Simply heat it through and pour it over a bowl of noodles to make a comforting weeknight dinner or breezy weekend lunch. Alternatively, jazz it up with sauteed veggies, extra garlic, or a sprinkling of crispy pangrattato to give it a scrumptious savory vibe and filling texture if you find it errs too far on the sweet side.
Simmer Trader Joe's pumpkin bisque for a thicker pasta sauce
An extra step that gives store-bought pasta sauce optimal flavor is to simmer it on low heat for 15 minutes. This move condenses the sauce, intensifies its flavor, and thickens it up. Employ the same trick on Trader Joe's pumpkin bisque, and you'll be blessed with a richer soup that clings more effectively to your rotini or farfalle. Your final dish will be velvety, satisfying, and homey. If this product is right up your alley, bear in mind that Trader Joe's pumpkin bisque is only available during pumpkin season. If you're a sucker for squash, you'll need to stock up while it's still available. Unlike Trader Joe's tub of pumpkin butternut squash bisque (found in the chilled section), the store's jarred bisque is shelf stable and lasts longer anyway.
If you haven't got a Trader Joe's nearby, canned mushroom soup doubles as a creamy pasta sauce too. Seasoned with garlic, packed with umami, and richly textured, this veggie soup makes an awesome sauce when you're in a pinch and need to get dinner on the table posthaste. You can top your noodles with some baked chicken or ground beef to amp up the protein, but if you want to stick to the vegetarian vibe, sub the meat for crumbled tofu.