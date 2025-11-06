One Trader Joe's Soup Doubles As A Creamy, Cozy Pasta Sauce

Tired of turning to zingy tomato-based pasta sauces when you're tight on time after work? While Alfredo makes a comforting substitute, it can have a cloying character and uninspiring appearance. Luckily, Trader Joe's pumpkin bisque is a vibrant soup that doubles as a creamy pasta sauce when you're in the mood for a striking change.

One of 11 Trader Joe's pumpkin picks that actually work for dinner, this ochre-colored soup is made with simple ingredients, such as pumpkin puree, heavy cream, olive oil, and onion puree. The natural sweetness of the pumpkin is elevated with a dash of honey, while apple cider vinegar lends it some contrast. Warming spices, including cinnamon and nutmeg, give the soup a cozy, autumnal character and aroma to boot. Finally, the addition of tahini imbues it with a nutty depth and richer texture that makes it well-suited to doubling as a pasta sauce.

For a soup to qualify as a bisque, it has to have a silky smooth texture. It's this quality that makes Trader Joe's offering such an incredible sub. Simply heat it through and pour it over a bowl of noodles to make a comforting weeknight dinner or breezy weekend lunch. Alternatively, jazz it up with sauteed veggies, extra garlic, or a sprinkling of crispy pangrattato to give it a scrumptious savory vibe and filling texture if you find it errs too far on the sweet side.