Make Trader Joe's Viral Lobster Pasta With Just 5 Ingredients

Simple recipes are what keep the world spinning around for many at-home cooks, and the only thing better than a short list of ingredients is one where everything you need is in the same place. For fans of Trader Joe's, this perfect scenario can be found with a few key recipes, with the one-pot chicken and dumplings hack being perhaps the most famous. However, some frequent customers of the national grocery chain on TikTok have recently revealed a hack for lobster bisque pasta that only calls for five ingredients, all of which can be found inside your local Trader Joe's.

While the recipe doesn't technically use real lobster, it replicates the taste of a much more complicated process by combining the right ingredients together in one saucepan. The simplest version utilizes Trader Joe's farfalle pasta, lobster bisque, langostino tails – a small crustacean that tastes similar to lobster and is also known as langoustine – frozen garlic, and Parmesan cheese. By creating a butter-based garlic sauce to cook your langostino tails in, adding the lobster bisque to cooked pasta, and combining the two together before topping it off with your Parmesan cheese, you can create the dish in a matter of minutes, all on your stovetop. Plus, considering this limited-ingredient recipe comes out to around $25 in total and feeds roughly four people, it's a simultaneously high-end and cost-effective meal to add to your repertoire.