The Best Trader Joe's Foods That Taste Homemade

Trader Joe's is known for an incredible assortment of recognizable fan-favorite items that turn heads the moment they are brought into the room. These unique and iconic items are part of what makes Trader Joe's so appealing. However, sometimes a particular setting is best served with food that is less individualistic. Thankfully, Trader Joe's also has a great assortment of items that look and taste as if they are truly homemade.

Whether you are looking to pass off a meal as homemade to your guests or to try something that tastes especially fresh, Trader Joe's has several items that taste like they took hours of manual labor within the kitchen. Based on my personal experience trying all of these items and backed up by the reviews of Trader Joe's fans, here are nine items that taste like they are hand-crafted. After trying these items, you may have some new favorite foods to add to your Trader Joe's shopping rotation.