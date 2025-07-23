This Canned Soup Is Your One-Ingredient Lazy Upgrade For A Mind-Blowing Chili

Chili can be a great meal for when you're feeling a bit lazy and don't want to spend hours in the kitchen. It's flavorful, warm, and pairs with sides like rice, potatoes, and even certain sandwiches. However, if you want to take your chili over the top, adding a can of tomato soup can be your ace in the hole.

Tomato soup is versatile as a main dish or an ingredient in other recipes. Its rich taste and relatively thin texture can be cooked down into pure flavor. In a tomato-based chili, adding a can of tomato soup to the recipe can be the difference between something flat and something robust and extraordinary.

The brand of tomato soup you choose is up to you — of course, you're always better off with homemade, but we're aiming for simplicity here. When we ranked 13 brands of tomato soup, we deemed Trader Joe's organic version the best of the bunch, so if you're looking for something smooth yet healthy, this soup is the way to go. It's already got cheddar cheese in the soup itself, which will benefit your chili almost as much as adding cheese afterward.