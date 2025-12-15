7 Ways You're Spending Too Much Money At Trader Joe's Without Realizing It
While Trader Joe's is known for its affordability, it's still easy to overspend if you're not careful. The store's abundance of fun, flashy foods and tempting seasonal offerings can make even the most organized and frugal grocery shopper go overboard. It's simple to imagine filling your cart with inexpensive luxuries like cheese, dips, and wine (perhaps the store's most incredible value) – but curtailing those urges isn't the only way to ensure your grocery receipt is a reasonable length and you leave without busting the bank.
Knowing the ins and outs of Trader Joe's shopping policies — which aren't always widely advertised — can help savvy shoppers save a lot, especially if Trader Joe's is their go-to grocery destination. There are other common pitfalls shoppers can fall into, but luckily, they're avoidable if you play it smart. Before your next trip to Trader Joe's, make sure you check out these seven ways you could be spending more money than you realize. That way, when you grab a cart and walk through the door, you've planned accordingly to get the most bang for your buck.
You're not sampling before you buy
Trader Joe's is known for introducing new items to its shelves all the time, whether they're seasonal specials that come around every year or new year-round additions. If you're not sure you want to commit to one of these untested offerings, believe it or not, in most cases, you can taste it before you buy. Of course, you'll want to ask a Trader Joe's crew member — in other words, don't go in and start cracking open packages — and more often than not, they'll give you a sample. Trader Joe's stores often have sample tables set up, but those are dedicated to specific items. With this try before you buy policy, you can choose what you want to taste.
Sampling on demand isn't universal, as you might imagine. Don't ask them to open a bottle of wine, a bag of frozen chicken tenders, or a package of uncooked meat. However, anything that's ready-to-eat is worth asking. Don't feel guilty about opening up an item if you decide not to buy it — the crew will typically share the rest of it with other customers or crew members, so it won't go to waste, and you'll be saving money by not purchasing something you don't like.
You're not taking enough advantage of the frozen section
If you tend to go into a TJ's trance the second you walk through the door, you may end up with a kitchen full of food that you can't get through in a timely manner. The last thing anyone wants is to have to throw away expired groceries because they overbought. If this frustrating scenario sounds familiar, you may want to adjust your Trader Joe's shopping routine by shifting your focus to the frozen foods section.
Loading up your basket — and later your freezer — with Trader Joe's goodies means you've got a lot more time to enjoy them, without the ticking clock of close expiration dates hanging over your head. You can buy just about everything you need in the frozen section, too, including many fantastic finds for under $5. There are some items that Trader Joe's sells both fresh and frozen, like fruits and veggies, pastas and other entrees, meats, and even some dips. Swapping from fresh to frozen can save you stress, as well as cash, since you'll be wasting less perishable food — and the difference in quality and nutritional value is typically negligible or non-existent.
You're keeping items you don't like instead of returning them for a refund
In addition to the ability to sample items before you buy them, Trader Joe's also has a very generous policy regarding returns. Maybe you didn't have time to ask for a sample, or maybe you bought something that couldn't be opened in-store, and you just didn't like it. Head back to Trader Joe's and let them know, and you can get a refund or exchange on the spot. Even if you no longer have the receipt, according to crew members, you can still get credit for the item.
Returning items you don't like is a great way for you to save money, and it also helps Trader Joe's keep tabs on what customers think of their products. The store isn't shy about discontinuing items and pulling them from the shelves — either temporarily or permanently — and part of what guides that process is customer feedback. Just because a product passed the rigorous and secretive Trader Joe's tasting test, it's not always a hit. If you buy something that turns out to taste awful, you get your money back and they get valuable data. It's a win-win.
You keep forgetting your reusable bags and end up buying more
Imagine this: You're at the Trader Joe's checkout and you've forgotten your reusable tote bags. Not a problem, because you can buy more at the register. Now imagine this scenario playing out again and again, until you've got a closet full of TJ's tote bags. Each of those bags may only cost a few bucks — add that up, however, and it's a lot of money.
Sure, Trader Joe's has cute, versatile, and sturdy bags. Some of them are so popular — like their mini tote bags – that they can be sold for a profit. It's hard to pass up another purchase when they introduce colorful, fun, eye-catching new designs, but it's easier to control that impulse when you've already brought bags with you. Whatever you have to do to remind yourself – write a note on your hand, stick a post-it by the door, make a notification in your phone — just do it if you want to save a few bucks at TJ's. Because it's one way you might be spending too much money without knowing it.
You're buying a case when a single item will do
This is not a universal policy across all Trader Joe's stores, so proceed with caution, and always ask a crew member before going hulk-mode and tearing into cardboard cases. It's worth noting, though, that many TJ's locations will allow customers to open such cases and purchase single beverages instead of having to buy the whole thing. This can even apply to alcoholic beverages like beer, cider, hard seltzer, and canned cocktails, depending on the store's liquor laws.
A tell-tale sign that your Trader Joe's store allows this is if you see a shelf or container of single beverage cans, which you can mix-and-match to create your own case, or buy solo. Those are the remainders of cases that have been opened and plundered, with the rest of the drinks ready for the next shopper. Even if you don't see something like this, it doesn't hurt to ask what the store's policy is. This is a great way to save money, not to mention fridge and counter space.
You're shopping on an empty stomach
This tip is not just limited to Trader Joe's, or even solely to grocery shopping. According to many studies, including one from the University of Dundee, making any decision on an empty stomach can be problematic. Hunger makes our decisions more focused on instant gratification, and causes us to lose sight of the long-term consequences of our choices. Not only are hungry shoppers more likely to buy unhealthier food, they're also more likely to make impulsive purchases and overspend.
Think about it: When your stomach is growling at you, a few extra dollars seems like nothing to pay for something quick and convenient — so you're more likely to opt for the prepared (and often pricier) food that you can tear into the second you get home. Over time, those little decisions can add up to big money. If you find wandering into Trader Joe's in this state, take a deep breath, and make a beeline for some free samples before you start loading your cart.
You're not keeping up to date with store news
True Trader Joe's devotees always seem to know about new products, recipe hacks, and great deals before anyone else. They're not psychics, or working with secret insider informants — turns out that you, too, can become a savvy, hotshot Trader Joe's pro. The store makes it easy to keep track of all the new and notable goings-on with its old-timey newsletter, the Fearless Flyer, as well as its official podcast: "Inside Trader Joe's."
The Fearless Flyer can be picked up at your local store, and you can also have it mailed to your home or email address, all for free. The fanciful drawings and flowery writing are all part of the fun, but it's also a great way to keep on top of the store's ever-changing inventory, so you're ahead of the game when you walk in. Trader Joe's crew members highlight their favorite items and creative ways to use them on the podcast — this makes it a terrific way to get new ideas so you're shopping with a plan. Utilizing both of these free resources can make your Trader Joe's shopping experience more streamlined and, in the end, save you time and money.