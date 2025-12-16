10 Sam's Club Foods That Taste Homemade

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Most of the time, we don't expect supermarket food options to taste homemade. After all, if we wanted our dishes to have a homespun, made-from-scratch flavor, we'd roll our sleeves up and start cooking. Prepared foods from grocery stores offer convenience but don't necessarily promise cozy, homemade vibes. That's why it's so satisfying when we stumble upon foods that somehow combine a ready-made nature and a homemade taste, and you'll probably find more of these than you might think at Sam's Club. The big-box supermarket and Costco rival is already a great place to grab holiday items, but we can now confidently say that it's also a one-stop shop for a host of authentic-tasting foods that won't cost the earth.

The sheer breadth of items that taste homemade at Sam's Club might surprise you, too. The store's especially good at nailing the homely flavor of pies and soups, but sides like its mashed potatoes and dinner rolls also hit the spot and feel both fresh and comforting. It even manages to create homemade-tasting spanakopita that could well fool your guests into thinking you made it yourself. Plus, as all of these items come from its Member's Mark brand, you can expect them to be available in most Sam's Club stores across the country.