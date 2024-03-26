The Unexpected Snack That's Perfect As A Soup Topper

As steam wafts from the bowl, that first spoonful of lusciously creamy soup satisfies. However, while deliciously comforting, even the tastiest soups can lack a key component: texture. To add a little crunchy note to your favorite bowlful, turn to a beloved snack.

Many people enjoy adding oyster crackers, tortilla strips, or crispy pretzels on top of their soup. But in lieu of those classic choices, try popcorn for an unexpected soup topper that adds texture and any flavor you like — from a cheesy note on a hearty tomato soup to a salty-sweet addition to butternut squash soup.

Similar to when you enjoy bread or crackers with soup, the eating experience will change based on the soup's density. Popcorn would float on the surface of a thick, almost puree-like vegetable soup. In contrast, a brothy soup would infuse its way into the popped kernels, softening their crunchy texture. Whether the idea of popcorn on soup is a novelty or curiosity, you'll find that it adds a whole new dimension of flavor to an otherwise simple dish.