10 Holiday Items Worth Buying At Sam's Club
The holiday shopping season is upon us once more, and with it comes a plethora of festive seasonal items. Since many households are counting every cent this year, it's perhaps more important than ever to get your holiday treats and stocking stuffers at a reasonable price. This is where big-box retailers like Sam's Club come in.
Sam's Club may not have the immense cultural cache of its main competitor, Costco, but it still sells plenty of holiday items worth buying. Perhaps the most exciting is a new ice cream sundae flavor coming to Sam's Club Café. As announced on Instagram, the chain will release either a Jingle Cookie Crunch Sundae or a Berry Merry Crunch Sundae, depending on how its fans voted online before the October 31 cutoff.
There are also plenty of packaged holiday items that are perfect for gifting to others or enjoying yourself. These include exclusive ornaments, a wide selection of chocolates and other treats, and a festively flavored goat cheese. There's also a seasonal classic from Little Debbie, which isn't a Sam's Club exclusive but is hard to resist at such a low price.
Member's Mark Chocolate Peppermint Almonds
These are a favorite seasonal treat for Sam's Club members, and no holiday season at the store would be complete without them. Each 18-ounce bag is filled with roasted almonds covered in an inner layer of dark chocolate, an outer layer of white chocolate, and a crushed candy cane coating.
You can purchase these Member's Mark Chocolate Peppermint Almonds from Sam's Club for $12.
Holiday White Creme & Peppermint-Covered Pretzel Crisps
It's a bit of a mystery how chocolate covered pretzels became so iconic, though we do know they likely originated in Germany and took on a form we would recognize by the late 1800s. These thin pretzels, covered in white creme and crushed candy canes, are some of the best modern versions around. One Reddit user said, "These are not allowed in my home. Too delicious." If you see them, they're definitely worth buying.
You can purchase a 20-ounce bag of these Holiday White Creme & Peppermint-Covered Pretzels from Sam's Club for $10.
Member's Mark Oversize Ornaments
The Sam's Club holiday items worth buying aren't just limited to food — the store also sells some cute and festive decor options. Make a statement on your tree with these massive ornaments, which come in familiar shapes like gingerbread houses, stockings, and candy canes. Each one in the set of eight is between 8 and 10 inches long, and just in case you're worried about something so large slipping off the tree and shattering, they're made of plastic for secure display and storage.
You can purchase this eight-pack of Member's Mark Oversize Ornaments from Sam's Club for $49.76.
Snowy White Chocolate Popcorn
Candied popcorn is a classic holiday snack, and this Snowy White Chocolate Popcorn from Danielle's is a terrific example. Each piece of seasoned, air-roasted popcorn is drenched in white chocolate and finished with an additional drizzle of white chocolate, giving it a snowy appearance. Its wintry blue and white box makes it easy to transport to a potluck, and it's gift-able right off the shelf.
You can purchase this 30-ounce package of Snowy White Chocolate Popcorn from Sam's Club for $20.
Holiday Chocolate Collection Gift Box
This gourmet chocolate gift set comes in a reusable metal box with a wintry theme, and it includes an impressive variety of sweets, from peppermint bark to pecan clusters to a trio of chocolate-covered pretzels. Reviews indicate that each type of treat is individually wrapped, so there's no need to worry about finishing them all at once.
You can purchase this approximately 32-ounce Holiday Chocolate Collection Gift Box from Sam's Club for $36.94.
Winter Wonderland Cocoa Ornament Set
This is one of the new items in the Sam's Club holiday lineup, and it's also one of the more unique selections. The 14-piece cocoa ornament set can certainly fit in on a tree, but the cocoa-dusted interiors aren't just for show. Each ball contains one of three cocoa powder and topping combinations: peppermint cocoa and crushed peppermint bits, salted caramel cocoa with chocolate cookie crumbles, and gingerbread cocoa with mini marshmallows.
You can purchase this Winter Wonderland Cocoa Ornament Set from Sam's Club for $25.
Jingle Cookie Crunch/Merry Berry Crunch Sundae
This holiday item remains something of a mystery. On October 29, Sam's Club asked its members to vote on two different sundaes: the Jingle Cookie Crunch, with chocolate cookie crumbles and mini candy cookies; or the Berry Merry Crunch, with mixed berry compote and dark chocolate-covered pretzels. The winner will appear on the Café's December menu.
Given that the Brownie Sundae is one of the Sam's Club bakery's unhealthiest foods, neither one sounds like a diet dessert. But whenever the winner is announced, it'll surely be tasty.
Member's Mark Holiday Fruity Snacks Variety Pack
This big box of fruit snacks contains 100 individual serving-sized bags in classic fruit snack flavors: cherry, strawberry, raspberry, blueberry, and orange. The flavors may not be particularly holiday-themed, but the shapes — stars, pine trees, stockings, and teddy bears — are certainly festive.
You can purchase the Member's Mark Holiday Fruity Snacks Variety Pack from Sam's Club for $10.78.
Member's Mark Cinnamon Cranberry Goat Cheese
Combining cinnamon, cranberries, and goat cheese may seem strange at first, but according to reviews, they actually create a harmonious sweet-and-savory flavor union with a creamy texture. When we ranked Trader Joe's cheeses from worst to best, its cranberry goat cheese performed well for the unique and assertive flavor combination. As for this cheese, though, cinnamon adds an extra layer of sweet, seasonal warmth to an already satisfying — if unexpected — flavor combo.
You can purchase a 16-ounce log of Member's Mark Cinnamon Cranberry Goat Cheese from Sam's Club for $8.68.
Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes
These iced mini cakes shaped like Christmas trees are far from a Sam's Club exclusive, and you've probably seen them in many supermarket checkout aisles. But as a bulk retailer, Sam's Club is a great place to pick up 20 of them at once, perfect for stocking stuffers or sending loved ones a small "thank you." And at about $0.50 apiece, you're unlikely to find this treat at a better price.
You can purchase this 20-count box of Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes from Sam's Club for $10.48.