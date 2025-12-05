10 Holiday Items Worth Buying At Sam's Club

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The holiday shopping season is upon us once more, and with it comes a plethora of festive seasonal items. Since many households are counting every cent this year, it's perhaps more important than ever to get your holiday treats and stocking stuffers at a reasonable price. This is where big-box retailers like Sam's Club come in.

Sam's Club may not have the immense cultural cache of its main competitor, Costco, but it still sells plenty of holiday items worth buying. Perhaps the most exciting is a new ice cream sundae flavor coming to Sam's Club Café. As announced on Instagram, the chain will release either a Jingle Cookie Crunch Sundae or a Berry Merry Crunch Sundae, depending on how its fans voted online before the October 31 cutoff.

There are also plenty of packaged holiday items that are perfect for gifting to others or enjoying yourself. These include exclusive ornaments, a wide selection of chocolates and other treats, and a festively flavored goat cheese. There's also a seasonal classic from Little Debbie, which isn't a Sam's Club exclusive but is hard to resist at such a low price.