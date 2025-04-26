8 Store-Bought Chicken Pot Pies Ranked From Worst To Best

I seldom make chicken pot pie from scratch. It's not that I don't enjoy a good chicken pot pie — I certainly do — it's just that I tend to make shepherd's pie instead. Because I don't make it myself, I usually resort to picking up pre-made chicken pot pies when I'm shopping at grocery stores. And after a lifetime of trying different brands, I've definitely noticed huge differences in quality. While some brands are really stingy with the chicken, others fill it up with nice, big chunks. The gravy inside the pie can be thick and creamy or thin and soupy, depending on the recipe. These are just a few of the major differences between brands that make a big impact on the taste and texture of chicken pot pie.

To bring those differences into clearer focus, I took it upon myself to pick up various brands of chicken pot pies and try them all at once, side by side; there are plenty of frozen pot pie brands available in supermarkets, but this article is only about chicken. If you're wondering which brands are worth it and which ones miss the mark, then you're in the right place. Read on to check out my ranking of store-bought chicken pot pies, from worst to best — the results might surprise you.