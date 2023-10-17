The Ultimate Ranking Of Store-Bought Pumpkin Pies

While the saying may go as American as apple pie, the pie that should truly represent America is pumpkin. According to the Library of Congress, pumpkins are native to North America, and early colonists were fond of using this gourd in many different preparations. The custard-like pie that we now consider ubiquitous with Thanksgiving didn't emerge until the late 1700s when a recipe for a custard-based pumpkin pie first debuted in a cookbook by Amelia Simmons called "American Cookery."

Today, no Thanksgiving dinner table would be complete without a pumpkin pie. While fresh may be best, many of us supplement our festivities with a store-bought pumpkin pie for various reasons, and there are several to choose from. We spent several days hunting down pumpkin pies from myriad retail outlets. After conducting a bit of a wild goose chase involving treks to several different grocery stores, we assembled eight pies, both frozen and pre-baked, to taste test.

We assessed each pie based on aroma, texture, and taste so you wouldn't have to. Whether you are trying to save time or hate baking, we wanted to take the guesswork out of deciding which store-bought pie you should purchase this holiday season.