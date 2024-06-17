We Tasted And Ranked 10 Brands Of Store-Bought Dinner Rolls

There are times when Walmart surprises me, but that wasn't the case with the brand's Hawaiian Enriched Dinner Rolls. Something just tasted off about these, and I know it's because of the ingredient list. Typically, bread is made with a few products, like flour and yeast, but the ingredients on the packaging were cause for concern. You'll find some flour, but all the other words were hard to pronounce and or not something you'd associate with bread. I feel like these rolls could outlast the apocalypse. However, I had to give them a try.

I did find that sweet, brioche start to the flavor profile that you'd find with any Hawaiian-style roll, but there was a taste I just couldn't place that came in on the back end of the bite. It was almost floral but not in a good way. This was the wrong kind of sweet. There was also an ick factor when it came to the texture, as these rolls were simply too soft and seemingly over-processed.

These rolls definitely stood out but not in a good way. Sorry, Walmart — your Hawaiian dinner rolls are a big fail.