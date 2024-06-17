We Tasted And Ranked 10 Brands Of Store-Bought Dinner Rolls
When that dinner bell rings, what's on your table? While your protein of choice and veggies are important, there's nothing like a good dinner roll to hold the kids over and add a fluffy carb to the meal. But with a hectic work week, who has time to add one more cooking item to their list? That's where store-bought dinner rolls come in to save the day. But which one is the best?
Savory or sweet, white, wheat or brown, there are an array of types and brands to choose from, so how do you decide which are actually worth buying? Here's where I come in with my expert palate and love of everything bread. I found 10 popular dinner roll brands to taste test, looking for the best overall experience –- from flavor to ingredients. Nothing beats homemade in my book, but I found a few that will surprise you in a pinch. Let's see who took home my top spot and which brands to avoid altogether.
10. Walmart Hawaiian Enriched Dinner Rolls
There are times when Walmart surprises me, but that wasn't the case with the brand's Hawaiian Enriched Dinner Rolls. Something just tasted off about these, and I know it's because of the ingredient list. Typically, bread is made with a few products, like flour and yeast, but the ingredients on the packaging were cause for concern. You'll find some flour, but all the other words were hard to pronounce and or not something you'd associate with bread. I feel like these rolls could outlast the apocalypse. However, I had to give them a try.
I did find that sweet, brioche start to the flavor profile that you'd find with any Hawaiian-style roll, but there was a taste I just couldn't place that came in on the back end of the bite. It was almost floral but not in a good way. This was the wrong kind of sweet. There was also an ick factor when it came to the texture, as these rolls were simply too soft and seemingly over-processed.
These rolls definitely stood out but not in a good way. Sorry, Walmart — your Hawaiian dinner rolls are a big fail.
9. L'Oven Fresh Hawaiian Sweet Rolls
While Walmart's inconsistency didn't surprise me, Aldi's L'Oven Fresh Hawaiian Sweet Rolls did. I really wanted more from this German chain, as the store always features an array of innovative snacks and delicious bakery items, like its Vanilla Cream Brioche Bread. However, I felt a big letdown when I took a bite of these rolls.
At first glance, they didn't look super appealing, featuring a duller brown top compared to the rest. The taste was sweet and had the beginnings of an iconic Hawaiian roll, but it wasn't great. It definitely didn't have that full brioche vibe like some of the other options here. The rolls also weren't super soft, but they were fluffy, nonetheless.
I think when it comes down to it, there simply wasn't anything special about these dinner rolls, and with so many other killer options out there, a "meh" option like this can't possibly make the cut. Aldi, I implore you to look into these rolls and give the shoppers what they want — Hawaiian greatness.
8. Sara Lee Artesano Bakery Rolls
Placing No. 8 is Sara Lee Artesano Bakery Rolls. I was shocked to rank them so low on my list, as they looked delicious within the packaging. Speaking of packaging, I was also shocked to see that one Sara Lee roll had 240 milligrams of sodium. This count is more than 100 milligrams over all of the other brands, making me wonder why there was so much sodium and where all the flavor had gone. Let me explain.
These rolls were light, fluffy, and soft — a win in the texture department. Truly, this option had the best texture in the bunch. However, they were very doughy with no real flavor. They did taste like a traditional dinner roll with no weird aftertaste, which would allow them to pair with more food items, but the lack of flavor and the high sodium count kept these rolls from climbing higher on the list.
Overall, these rolls weren't bad by any means and would be great for a variety of dishes and even sliders. But when it comes to a solid dinner roll experience, Sara Lee missed the mark in my book. Read on for better options to be had.
7. Trader Joe's Sweet Pull-Apart Aloha Rolls
Another tried and true brand when it comes to delicious bakery items is Trader Joe's. Have you tried the chain's coffee cake? It's definitely the best! For this taste test, I sampled the chain's Sweet Pull-Apart Aloha Rolls. I assumed this roll would be a sweet treat with 5 grams of sugar in each one– one of the highest sugar counts of the bunch — but they couldn't hold up to some of the more popular brands.
The flavor profile was sweet. I definitely got that brioche flare within the first bite, but it quickly died out after a few chews. The sweet profile that was there wasn't anything to write home about either, making these another lackluster option on my list. Regarding texture, I also don't have a lot to report. They weren't super soft, but they were fluffy — a better option for sliders, jams, or other sweet spreads. I wouldn't write these off completely, but I think there are way better brands out there when it comes to dinner rolls, especially of the sweeter variety.
6. Whole Foods Brioche Dinner Rolls
Offering a deliciously sweet flavor profile was Whole Foods Bakery Brioche Rolls. I would classify these as the sweetest of the bunch, even though they only had 4 grams of sugar in each one– a true feat of baking innovation. These rolls offered that signature brioche flavor with a sugary burst, which for me, was a little too much. I really loved the taste, but when it comes to dinner, I lean savory.
When it came to texture, I was somewhat deterred. These rolls were a little dense but still fluffy. They weren't super soft like many others and had a rougher texture on the inside. With that said, these felt homemade — a believable bakery treat in a world of processed bread.
Between the super sweet flavor profile and a texture I didn't love, these rolls placed No. 6 on my list. However, I do recommend trying them, as the flavor profile is delicious and perfect for an array of dishes. If you like sweet, Whole Foods can't be beat!
5. Martin's Sweet Dinner Potato Rolls
A well-known name in the dinner roll game is Martin's Sweet Dinner Potato Rolls. Steering off the beaten path with its potato base, these rolls are on the healthier side with only 90 milligrams of sodium in 1 roll. While they have 5 grams of sugar, this aspect truly adding to the flavor profile, these rolls marry that sweetness with the notes from the potato flour in perfect harmony.
I think what's great about Martin's is that they are sweet without being classified as a brioche-style roll. The sugary aspects weren't overpowering and also feature a texture that's soft and fluffy. There's just something about these rolls that's so different than the rest (the potato base obvs), but it's done in a way that's flawless. These rolls are unique in a positive way.
With all that said, there was also something missing compared to the other rolls, and maybe that's where the potato fails. These are wonderful dinner rolls without flaw, but they simply aren't my favorite. Let your own taste buds speak for themselves.
4. Nature's Own Brioche Style Butter Rolls
Nature's Own had me at brioche and butter. The brand's Perfectly Crafted Brioche Style Butter Rolls were pretty epic, putting them in the No. 4 spot. These rolls featured no artificial preservatives, colors or flavors, along with no high fructose corn syrup and they have a NON-GMO Project Verified seal. They also had a lower sugar count than the rest with only 3 grams per roll.
Regarding taste, I got the butter flavor in the first part of the bite, a little salty and savory. Then, that sweet brioche taste came in — a sugary juxtaposition, followed by a doughy bread taste. I have to say, I didn't know dinner rolls could have so much complexity. The rolls were soft, too, but they did feel a little processed. The aftertaste of the rolls followed suit, making me wonder what was in these bad boys. Natural label tags or not, these rolls still featured corn products.
Overall, I really liked Nature's Own rolls. They paired well with the savory soup I made, but I can see them being the perfect addition to a sweeter dish, too. These get a thumbs up in my book. They are absolutely worth a try!
3. Cheesecake Factory Brown Bread Dinner Rolls
Anyone who's been to the Cheesecake Factory knows about the chain's famous Brown Bread Dinner Rolls, but did you know you can have them at home without the hassle of going to the restaurant? There are an array of grocery stores that carry these little rolls of heaven. I was nervous that they wouldn't live up to their restaurant counterparts, but there's a reason they made the top three.
What I love about the brown bread rolls is the fact that they provide a perfect compliment for sweet or savory-leaning foods. The flavor profile was light with notes of rich molasses, which is surprising with 4 grams of sugar. These rolls don't lean sweet at all. I also appreciate that they are soft without that processed feeling, the texture rougher than the others on the list. But these rolls feel like they were homemade, or rather, restaurant made.
While I thought the Brown Bread Dinner Rolls would rank higher on my list, it shows just how stellar the top two spots are. To be clear: You can't go wrong with these rolls — for dinner or an afternoon snack.
2. King's Hawaiian Original Hawaiian Sweet Rolls
There really is nothing else quite like a King's Hawaiian Original Hawaiian Sweet Roll. This brand offers the platonic form of sweet rolls; a form that all other knockoffs attempt to replicate. With only 80 milligrams of sodium, I was impressed, even though there were 5 grams of sugar in 1 roll.
This OG brand knows how to make the perfect sweet roll. The brioche sweetness overtakes the profile but does so in a way that savory and salty foods pair perfectly, adding depth to any slider or main course. They are soft but don't have the processed feel with a fluffy inside waiting for sweet or savory fare.
Why didn't the King's Hawaiian brand come in 1st place? While offering a balanced bite, these rolls leaned sweeter than the No. 1 spot, and for me, that's not my vibe. For a dinner roll, I lean savory, but you obviously can't go wrong with a King's Hawaiian — guaranteed. There's a reason they are well-known throughout grocery stores and BBQs alike.
1. Wegmans Dinner Rolls
Claiming the No. 1 spot and offering me the biggest surprise of the day was Wegmans Dinner Rolls. Made with no artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives and only 3 grams of sugar, these rolls offered cleaner nutritional elements, along with a truly balanced flavor profile.
These rolls were smaller than most, but something about the texture and taste was just right. They were balanced –- they weren't too sweet but still maintained that signature brioche flavoring –- yet managed to lean savory. One profile didn't overtake the other. They were fluffy and looked homemade, too, making me want to eat just one more after every bite.
In conclusion to this epic dinner roll taste test, I can't say enough good things about Wegmans. These rolls were deliciously balanced and fluffy — the perfect compliment to any meal. Give them a try, and see for yourself! I promise you won't be disappointed.
How we chose the best store-bought dinner rolls
For this ranking, I sought out, purchased, and tried all 10 brands you see here. I looked for a balance of the best flavor/texture combo, but I also considered the ingredients and nutritional elements, too. If it felt or tasted too processed, they went to the bottom of the list.