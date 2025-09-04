This Grocery Store Sells The Most Sushi In The US
In the U.S., you shouldn't avoid bargains for grocery store sushi — especially if you're shopping at Kroger. The country's largest supermarket operator has quietly rolled its way to the top, selling about 44 million sushi rolls a year and turning what was once an occasional splurge into something you might grab on a weeknight. From its Cincinnati base, the company runs thousands of supermarkets under different regional names, stretching from Washington, D.C., through 35 states.
Kroger first dipped into fresh, in-store sushi back in 1991, when it was still a novelty for many shoppers. Fast forward to today, and sushi is stocked in close to 1,800 of its locations coast to coast, alongside dumplings, poke bowls, bao buns, and salads. The menu has grown with demand, from simple California rolls to bright, sauce-drizzled creations that wouldn't look out of place in a restaurant.
For Kroger, it's not just another deli counter add-on. Sushi is a reliable traffic-driver, drawing in repeat customers and bigger baskets. And with sales this strong, the chain shows no signs of slowing its sushi ambitions.
The rolls that keep customers coming back
Kroger's sushi case isn't short on crowd favorites. The cooked California Crunch roll pulls the biggest numbers, while the Rainbow Roll is the go-to for raw sushi fans. In Southern California, some Ralphs locations — part of the Kroger family — even mix things up with mango-topped fusion rolls. If you're wondering what you should buy on your first trip to Kroger, those two staples plus a mango-drizzled option are an easy way to test the waters.
It's no wonder Kroger sells so much sushi — it's not all grab-and-go. In-store sushi crews roll and pack fresh trays throughout the day, so cases stay stocked long after the lunch rush. And if you'd rather skip the trip, DoorDash and Uber Eats can drop those same rolls at your door. Between the steady freshness, vast selection, and simplicity of grabbing a box, sushi has become a reliable win for the chain.
With that mix of quality and convenience, Kroger has planted itself firmly in the grocery sushi game.