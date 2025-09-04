This Grocery Store Sells The Most Sushi In The US

In the U.S., you shouldn't avoid bargains for grocery store sushi — especially if you're shopping at Kroger. The country's largest supermarket operator has quietly rolled its way to the top, selling about 44 million sushi rolls a year and turning what was once an occasional splurge into something you might grab on a weeknight. From its Cincinnati base, the company runs thousands of supermarkets under different regional names, stretching from Washington, D.C., through 35 states.

Kroger first dipped into fresh, in-store sushi back in 1991, when it was still a novelty for many shoppers. Fast forward to today, and sushi is stocked in close to 1,800 of its locations coast to coast, alongside dumplings, poke bowls, bao buns, and salads. The menu has grown with demand, from simple California rolls to bright, sauce-drizzled creations that wouldn't look out of place in a restaurant.

For Kroger, it's not just another deli counter add-on. Sushi is a reliable traffic-driver, drawing in repeat customers and bigger baskets. And with sales this strong, the chain shows no signs of slowing its sushi ambitions.