The Ultimate Guide For Shopping At Albertsons
Albertsons Companies is a leading grocery chain with nearly 400 stores across 15 states throughout the central and western portions of the United States. The first Albertsons was opened in 1939 by Joe Albertson in Boise, Idaho. Albertson, who had experience as a district manager with Safeway, combined his knowledge about the ins and outs of running a grocery store with his desire to help the community by offering fairly priced products. Between his dedication and in-store features — such as freshly made ice cream and bakery treats — it didn't take long for the company to expand. After just two years, there were a total of three Albertsons stores in the Boise area. Albertsons' dedication to their customers and the community continues to this day. Albertsons Companies works to support cancer research, education, hunger relief, and more. Not only does it support good causes, but it also offers various ways to enhance your shopping experience.
Saving time — and money — with every shopping trip seems more important today than ever. Use the tips and tricks shared below to learn more about shopping at Albertsons so you can maximize your savings while taking advantage of everything the grocer has to offer. If you're already a loyal Albertsons customer, you might just learn something new, too.
Join Albersons for U
Albertsons for U is the chain's customer loyalty program, and taking a few minutes to sign up can help you save money. You can earn one point for each $1 you spend on groceries and two points for each $1 you spend on most gift cards. Once you've accumulated at least 100 points, you can redeem your rewards for discounts on groceries, free grocery items, or savings at the pump. You can also continue to let the balance grow to redeem the points at a later date to save even more. The more rewards you accumulate, the greater your savings will be. For example, three rewards equals a $4 savings on a grocery order, while 12 rewards will give you $20 off your order.
As a member of Albertsons for U, you'll also receive personalized deals based on your purchase history, a special treat on their birthday, digital coupons, discounted pet products and pet medications, and the select member-only free item each month. When you sign up for a new account, you'll earn $5 off a purchase of $25 or more plus two free rewards for shopping in store (just make sure to shop within three weeks of signing up to get these deals).
Download the Albertsons Deals & Delivery App
Downloading the Albertsons Deals & Delivery app after signing up for Albertsons for U will help you take advantage of everything the loyalty program has to offer. With the app, you can keep track of the rewards you've earned, easily redeem them for gas or grocery savings, and access the member-only deals and digital coupons. Users can create a shopping list through the app and determine whether a particular item is carried in their local store.
You can also place online orders for DriveUp &Go pickup or delivery right to your door. Your purchase history will be saved, allowing you to add favorite items to your new grocery order without having to search for them.
The Deals & Delivery app isn't the only app Albertsons has. If you want to order groceries for delivery in as little as two hours, you might want to download the Albertsons Rush Delivery app. The third app Albertsons offers is the OneTouch Fuel app. This will be your go-to source for claiming fuel rewards and even paying for fuel at Safeway gas stations since Safeway is under the same company umbrella.
Always flip through the weekly ad before shopping
Don't head off for your weekly Albertsons run or shop online without first looking through the weekly ad. The sales shared in the weekly ads start on Wednesdays and run through the following Tuesday. When you plan your meals and shopping lists around what is on sale, you'll spend less and can stock up on your favorite items.
While the specific sale items each week can vary, there are a few special types of savings to look out for. One is the Double Up Sale. Items in this section of the ad are only available for the sale price when you buy two or more. You may also find some BOGO (buy one, get one) sales. Finally, don't forget to look for Albertsons for U special offers that allow you to earn more points; for example, you might be able to earn 10 times as many reward points when you purchase select items.
Don't shop without your coupons
Forgetting your coupons (or not taking the time to search for some) before embarking on an Albertson's shopping trip is a mistake you won't want to make. As mentioned earlier, you can find various digital coupons online or through the app when you sign up for Albertsons for U. As a member, you can "clip" these coupons to have them added to your account. When you check out using your membership, applicable coupons will automatically be applied.
Albertsons also accepts printed store coupons, as well as those issued by product manufacturers. Some locations may double coupons, but you'll need to check first as promotions can vary. Take note: You will not be able to use two or more coupons from a manufacturer for the same single item. If you have multiple coupons, you'll want to determine which one will offer the greatest savings.
Try FreshPass if you want to have your groceries deliver to your home
Planning a weekly grocery run is not at the top of everyone's list of their favorite things to do. Getting groceries may be essential, but taking the time to shop for them in-person doesn't have to be. With Albertsons' FreshPass, you can shop for your groceries online and have them delivered right to your door.
FreshPass costs $12.99 per month, but you can save money by signing up for a year, which costs $99. With your membership, you receive unlimited free delivery for orders of at least $30, $20 off the first online order you place for at least $75, 5% off Open Nature and O Organics brands, double reward points for Albertsons exclusive brands, and much more. Consider signing up for a free 30-day trial. If you like it and feel it is worth the cost, you can pay to extend your membership; if not, you can cancel to avoid any charges.
Take advantage of the DriveUp & Go order pickup
Grocery delivery is convenient, but it isn't for everyone. Some can't justify the extra money and don't feel that it is worth it to pay someone else to do their grocery shopping. If this is the case, then your best bet will be to shop in-store or place an online order for a DriveUp & Go order pick up.
There is no additional charge associated with placing a DriveUp & Go orders of at least $30. Shop from the convenience of your home and select a convenient pick-up time, then simply show up to grab your groceries. All of your online orders will be linked to your Albertsons for U account, making it easy to take advantage of digital coupons and earn rewards. New DriveUp & Go customers can receive $30 off their first order.
Check out the Order Ahead section to simplify party planning
If you're planning a birthday party, family gathering, or work event, you can alleviate some of the stress by checking out the Order Ahead section on Albertsons' website, which offers a variety of foods and desserts that are ready to go. The trays and platters — including sandwiches and wraps, meats and cheeses, salads, fruits, and charcuterie boards — are ideal for appetizers or main courses. You can also find submarine sandwiches, fried chicken, and seafood selections to help you feed a hungry crowd.
Albertsons also offers cupcakes, cupcake cakes, cookies, and cakes for when you need a sweet fix. The cakes can be customized to match your theme and ensure they are large enough to serve your group. Don't forget to add a few balloons or flower arrangements to your cart too; they're also conveniently available through the Order Ahead section.
Don't overlook Albertson company brands
Overlooking the various Albertson company brands on your next shopping trip is a mistake you won't want to make. There are 11 company brands available at the store and when compared to national brands, many will save money on your grocery bill while still offering the same high quality you want. Each of the brands also provides a wide variety of products from which to choose, giving you quite a selection at a lower price point.
If you're looking for organic options, try O Organics products, which include spices and seasonings, produce, eggs, cheese, cereal, and various meats. Other company brands include Value Corner, Primo Taglio, Open Nature, Signature Select, Signature Care, Lucerne, Waterfront Bistro, Debi Lilly Design, Solei, and ReadyMeals. Keep an eye out for these brands and you'll find that your grocery bill is lower.
Save with cash back grocery apps
With the cost of groceries today, finding any way to save money can make a difference. Don't limit yourself to coupons and sales — download a few cash back grocery apps to help put more money back in your wallet too.
One app to check out is Rakuten, which allows you to activate offers to earn a percentage of each order back in cash. Every three months, you'll receive a "Big Fat Check," either through the mail or via a PayPal transfer. Ibotta is another popular money-saving app that allows you to scroll through the available offers (typically cash back for purchasing specific items or brands), and add them to your account before you shop. Once you return from the grocery store, scan your receipt and the items you purchased to claim the offers. After your rewards accumulate to at least $20, you can set up a PayPal transfer or choose from over 150 gift cards.
Request a raincheck for out-of-stock sale items
Checking out the weekly ad and seeing some of your favorite products on sale is exciting. However, that excitement can quickly fade when you arrive at the store only to find that something has completely sold out. Fortunately, Albertsons issues rainchecks for on-sale products that are sold out.
Before requesting a raincheck from Albertsons, there are a few key pointers to keep in mind. First, rainchecks are only good for 30 days. So, you'll want to make a point of adding the item to your cart during one of your next few shopping trips. Unless stated otherwise in the weekly ad, rainchecks can be used for a maximum of six items. You can also only use each raincheck one time, so if you want to purchase multiples of the product in question, be sure to add them to the same transaction.
Earn coupons by integrating your Apple Watch with the app
Albertsons' Sincerely Health platform was created to help customers earn discounts on groceries by setting and working towards health and wellness goals. The digital platform is designed to help users monitor their activity levels, log vitals, keep track of medications, and take steps to improve their personal health score. By taking these steps and responding to recommendations, users can also earn points that are redeemable for grocery savings.
Shortly after the platform was released, Albertsons Companies announced a new integration with Apple Watches. Users with an Apple Watch that is a Series 3 or newer can share their data with their Sincerely Health account. If they close the Move, Stand, and Exercise activity rings every day, they'll earn 75 points (fewer points will be earned for closing one or two rings). Those with an iPhone, but no Apple Watch, can also earn up to 25 points by connecting the Fitness app and closing the Move ring.