Costco Sushi Is Here And Already Causing Quite The Controversy

Sushi has always held a tenuous position on the list of premade foods you should (or shouldn't) buy at the grocery store. The idea of consuming raw fish from places with so many other things to focus on has traditionally been considered a potentially dubious proposition. Despite this, Eater reports that the bulk retailer has now thrown its hat in the ring; but will customers go along with it?

While Costco has offered sushi in the past to mixed results, these new counters are based on successes that the company has had in South Korea, Japan, and Hawaii. The offerings will also be made in-store daily rather than from an outside supplier. This means it should be a general step up in terms of freshness, but that isn't the only factor that can make or break a sushi platter.

Costco has been prepping this new sushi counter for months, and the first has now launched in Issaquah, Washington. If this current initiative is a success, it might mean that fresh sushi and sashimi will be coming to Costco warehouses across the rest of the continental U.S. However, it may not be a certainty at this point based on some of the first responses.