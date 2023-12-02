Why Grocery Store Sushi Always Tastes A Little Different?

Everyone knows that there is a broad spectrum of acceptability surrounding purchasing certain prepared grocery store foods for munching. For example, snagging one of the famously inexpensive Costco rotisserie chickens, which has remained available for an astonishing $4.99 for almost a decade and a half, is a great option, whether you're considering meal options or planning on crafting a chicken-based dish from the succulent rotisserie meat. On the other hand, making your way to the produce aisle and picking out one of the pre-cut fruit or vegetable platters would be a food quality misstep, as many of the fruits and veggies can lose freshness over time or even pose contamination risks if a neglected product package manages to escape the view of the store employees and overstay its expiration date.

One particular product is the cause of much consternation for grocery store shoppers. When attempting to discern which foods pose considerable contamination risk, you probably instinctively learn about sushi as a high-probability culprit. While eating supermarket sushi is safe, the flavor of the fish is muted when it spends time in the refrigerator. The rice (as well as many other aspects of your sushi eating experience, like the various accouterments included in the package) may have been handled in a manner that results in suboptimal sushi. Furthermore, your grocery store sushi could have been prepared without considering the quality, seasonality, or even the specific species used.