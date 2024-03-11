The Ultimate Ranking Of Grocery Store Sushi

Having eaten my way around Osaka, it's safe to say that I know what good sushi tastes like. Still, when a craving strikes, I'm not above settling for some grocery store sushi once in a while. The main allure: Lower prices and sheer convenience. Of course, given the circumstances, I calibrate my expectations accordingly. Frankly, there is no possible way that grocery store sushi can ever hold a candle to sushi that's made to order in a restaurant. That said, there's also no doubt that sushi quality varies between shopping markets. After all, some companies actually take the time to make their sushi rolls fresh on a daily basis in-store, while others simply have the sushi delivered pre-made and frozen. These polar opposite approaches lead to dramatic differences in taste and texture.

Ultimately, what I'm looking for in grocery store sushi amounts to a few basic things: Reasonable prices and variety, fish that will safely get the job done and doesn't look funky and freezer-burned, and decent rice. That may sound like a low bar, but I think it's important to keep it real, and these are the main variables that I've used to rank the sushi in this list, based on my own experiences along with comments from customers on social media. Wondering which grocery stores fall short and which ones beat the odds and rise to the occasion? You're in the right place.