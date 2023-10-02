16 Ways To Tell If You're Eating Cheap Sushi

While sushi was once a street food available only in Japan, today, we have the convenience of being able to buy mass-produced sushi in almost every city in the world. From high-end sushi bars where every piece of sushi is painstakingly crafted to cheap grocery store sushi designed to fuel hungry office workers, sushi is everywhere.

That also means that you'll find sushi varies in quality, depending on where you eat it. Sushi chefs train for years to perfect the art of creating delicious, visually appealing sushi. At the same time, the stuff you buy in your local grocery store is lower-quality sushi that's generally mass-produced and stored for some time before you eat it.

But how do you tell if you're eating cheap sushi or the high-quality real deal? There are some red flags: Things you can spot when buying or ordering sushi and things to look out for when visiting a sushi restaurant or take-out spot. To help you out, we've rounded up 16 ways to tell if you're eating cheap sushi.