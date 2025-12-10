6 Dollar Tree Christmas Candies To Stock Up On (And 3 To Avoid)

With Christmas right around the corner, plenty of companies are releasing new goodies, and whole aisles are dedicated to holiday cheer in nearly every store you walk into. From the best Christmas food advent calendars to McDonald's Grinch Meal and beyond, the holidays are definitely in full swing for those in the food world. But one store you may have overlooked is Dollar Tree, which has a great selection of small Christmas candies that I personally adore for my children's stockings. Of course, not every item this affordable store stocks is well worth the purchase. Figuring out which sweet treats are worth grabbing and which deserve to be left on the shelf can feel tricky.

Thankfully, you can skip much of the guessing games because I was given the opportunity to try nine Dollar Tree Christmas candies and report my findings back here. My judgments were based purely on taste, and I used my food industry experience to make my determinations. Ready to discover which Dollar Tree Christmas candies should be on your holiday shopping list? Here are six excellent options to grab, along with three you'll want to avoid.