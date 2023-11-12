Easily Upgrade Basic Gummy Bears With A Freezer Hack

If you're craving a bite of something chewy, fruity, and adorably shaped, gummy bears are definitely the answer. Gummy bear candy has been around since the 1920s; the sweet was invented by Hans Riegel Sr., a German candy maker and founder of the iconic candy manufacturing company, Haribo. Over 100 years later, these tasty, playful treats are still enjoyed amongst kids and adults alike. Recently, creators on TikTok have shared that there is an even better way to enjoy gummy bears, and it involves dropping the temperature below freezing.

When you freeze gelatinous foods, you are left with a rather interesting texture. While other candies might become extra crunchy and breakable after a trip to the freezer, gummy bears will most likely become extra chewy and chilly with a burst of flavor. According to AllRecipes, freezing Jell-O modifies the surface into "a blend of hard and soft textures in a cool, chewy treat." Gummy bears, also made with gelatin, seem to react similarly to the cold.

Don't get this easy hack confused with freeze-dried candies, which transform the gummy-like texture into something crunchy and puff-like after being inside a freeze-drying machine. Unless you have a gadget to help you or a ton of dry ice, it's not that easy to DIY your own freeze-dried candies. Putting gummy bears via your freezer, on the other hand, is a simple and delicious way to enjoy the popular snack with no extra kitchen tools required.