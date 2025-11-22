The 3-Ingredient Holiday Snack That Gives Grapes A Boozy Twist
The holidays are made for feasting. However, along with the hunks of roast meat and mounds of mashed taters nestled on your festive table, you may have a hankering for a lighter snack that still has some festive pizazz on occasion. The solution is to make a 3-ingredient holiday munchie with nothing but fresh grapes, a splash of Champagne, and a sprinkling of sugar. This fruity nibble has a sophisticated vibe, making it incredible for serving to grown-ups with a sweet palate.
All you need to do is pour some Champagne over your seedless grapes and allow them to absorb some of that bubbly goodness (overnight is perfect if you have the time). Next, drain them — saving the alcohol as a cook's treat, of course — and place them in a fancy dessert bowl or cocktail glass before sprinkling as much sugar as you like over them. Serve chilled with a spoon, and you'll have a delightful snack on your hands that has a fruity flavor and refreshing quality. While the glucose and fructose in the grapes will complement a dry Champagne, feel free to select a sweeter one for a honeyed taste (just remember you will be coating the fruit in extra sugar giving you plenty of control over its final level of sweetness).
Sub the Champagne for Prosecco
There are several prosecco stand-ins for Champagne, such as Cantine Maschio or Bisson's Glera Frizzante, if you're after a less expensive option to steep your grapes in. The result is equally as good. In fact, the lighter, fresher, and fruitier flavor of prosecco pairs well with the taste of the juicy grapes. Prosecco also has bigger bubbles, which enhances its aroma. You can also freeze the grapes after you've soaked them in your sparkling wine of choice and drained them. When ready to serve, simply decant them into a bowl and toss in plenty of sugar to make cute little chilled appetizers for party guests. Freezing the fruit alters its texture, lending it a satisfying and refreshing crunch that complements the flavor of the Champagne. However, for a stronger alcoholic kick, sub some of the sparkling wine for vodka.
Wondering what makes Champagne, prosecco, and sparkling wine different? Champagne and prosecco are actually two varieties of sparkling wine. For sparkling wine to be called Champagne, it has to hail from the Champagne region of France. However, prosecco (which is generally cheaper than Champagne) comes from a protected zone in northeast Italy. If you don't have a sweet tooth or would like something to complement your sparkling grapes, air-fryer chestnuts make a quick and easy holiday snack that's savory and crunchy. Once they're roasted, peel off their shells, and sprinkle them with sea salt to counterbalance their buttery, nutty sweetness.