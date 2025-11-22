The 3-Ingredient Holiday Snack That Gives Grapes A Boozy Twist

The holidays are made for feasting. However, along with the hunks of roast meat and mounds of mashed taters nestled on your festive table, you may have a hankering for a lighter snack that still has some festive pizazz on occasion. The solution is to make a 3-ingredient holiday munchie with nothing but fresh grapes, a splash of Champagne, and a sprinkling of sugar. This fruity nibble has a sophisticated vibe, making it incredible for serving to grown-ups with a sweet palate.

All you need to do is pour some Champagne over your seedless grapes and allow them to absorb some of that bubbly goodness (overnight is perfect if you have the time). Next, drain them — saving the alcohol as a cook's treat, of course — and place them in a fancy dessert bowl or cocktail glass before sprinkling as much sugar as you like over them. Serve chilled with a spoon, and you'll have a delightful snack on your hands that has a fruity flavor and refreshing quality. While the glucose and fructose in the grapes will complement a dry Champagne, feel free to select a sweeter one for a honeyed taste (just remember you will be coating the fruit in extra sugar giving you plenty of control over its final level of sweetness).