We Tried 15 Flavors Of Peeps And This Is Our Favorite

Fluffy, bright, and fun, Peeps have been a part of Americana since 1953, when parent company Just Born Quality Confections purchased the Pennsylvania-based company The Rodda Candy Company. Manufacturing of the Peeps Brand marshmallow chicks and bunnies was relocated to Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and they have been a staple of Easter baskets across the country ever since.

Each Peep takes just six minutes to produce, from raw ingredients to packaged candy. Just Born produces approximately 5.5 million Peeps per day and 2 billion annually. The most popular colored Peep is yellow. Peeps are now made in myriad flavors catering to holidays throughout the year.

I had the opportunity to sample a cross-section of Peeps, including its newest flavors. I evaluated these based on aroma, texture, taste, fun factor, and how authentically each fits its advertised flavor profile. I then ranked them from least to most favorite. Read on to see which Peep perked up my taste buds the most.

