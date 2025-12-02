14 Food Advent Calendars That Are Festive And Delicious

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For some Christmastime enthusiasts, the holiday season isn't complete until they've bought an advent calendar for the month of December. For anyone unfamiliar, an advent calendar is a collection of goodies — such as snacks, toys, puzzles, or even jewelry or perfumes — that represent each of the days leading up to Christmas. You open up a window-like section of the box calendar every day to receive one treat. Keeping up this daily tradition helps to get you in the festive mindset for the approaching holiday. Most advent calendars come in one of two sizes: 12 days or 24 days. You can buy one for yourself or gift it to someone as an early Christmas present.

If you're a foodie — or you're giving a gift to a foodie — then you probably only care about the advent calendars that come with some type of candy or snack. This is why we've compiled a list of all of the best food-related versions of these holiday gifts. The treats in these calendars range from chocolates to nuts to cookies and more. Whichever one you choose, you are guaranteed to satisfy all of your sweet or savory cravings in the days leading up to Christmas.