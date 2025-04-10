We Tried And Ranked 7 Hershey's Kisses Flavors

There's a good reason why Hershey's Kisses have been around for so long. They're a bite-sized chocolate that's perfect for those times when you want just a little something to satisfy your sweet tooth without overdoing it. Plus, the size makes them perfect additions to birthday party goodie bags or Christmas stockings, and they're obviously one of the most popular Valentine's Day Candies because who doesn't want kisses on V-Day? While Kisses may have started out simple, today there are an abundance of choices, some traditional and some unique. But which Hershey's Kisses are truly the best, and which options leave something to be desired?

Luckily, I had the opportunity to explore this question and report back with a ranking of seven Hershey's Kisses flavors. I judged each one on its smell, taste, and texture — something which my past experience as a confectioner (and my decades' long love of chocolate generally) came in very handy for. Here's how these seven Hershey's Kisses flavors stack up against one another.