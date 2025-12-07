Costco Employees Hate When Customers Do These Things

One of the best frozen food aisles can be found at Costco, but some customers don't seem to appreciate what happens to perishable items when left out. One of the most common Costco employee complaints is finding improperly returned perishables around the store. Customers will pick up a frozen or refrigerated food selection, decide they no longer want said item, and then drop it off in a random place. At some point, the product will be discovered by an employee who is forced to throw it away.

While shoppers are well within their rights to change their minds, employees on Reddit beg shoppers to either return the unwanted item to its rightful home or hand it off to an employee, who will be happy to put it back. One frustrated worker on Reddit explained, "That's like me coming over to your house, pulling the ice cream out, only for you to find it an hour later chilling in the bathroom. You would yell at me if I did this." Not only is leaving food in random locations rude, but it's also wasteful and avoidable. Another employee explained they've been forced to dispose thousands of dollars worth of product that was misplaced among the aisles and left to spoil.