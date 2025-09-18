The Costco Return Policy That Sam's Club Simply Can't Beat

There are a lot of reasons to love Costco, from the convenience of buying in bulk to the steadiness of its famous $1.50 hot dog combo. But one of the best reasons actually concerns getting money back from the big box chain, not spending it. And Sam's Club, perhaps Costco's biggest rival, doesn't hold a candle to it.

Costco is well-known among its loyal customers for a generous return policy. With a handful of exceptions, you can return anything at Costco at any time, with or without a receipt or its original packaging. You can even return alcohol at Costco, depending on local laws. There are some exceptions, most notably a 90-day window for returning electronics, as well as other limits on some less common items like diamonds and tires. There are a few products, like cigarettes and precious metals, that cannot be returned.

For shoppers, by far the biggest advantage of this return policy is its leniency, especially compared to Sam's Club. But some shoppers pushing the boundaries of the return policy might ruin it for everyone — and make Sam's Club more competitive.