5 Best Costco Frozen Foods (And 5 Worst), According To Customers

The Costco frozen food section is legendary, with prepared meals and ingredients from all over the world. From limitless frozen breakfast options and delicious grab-and-go meals to highly rated frozen desserts and almost everything in between, the Costco freezers are chock full of hidden treasures. However, navigating your bulk options at a warehouse like Costco can be overwhelming, and not every item is worth the purchase. If you've ever felt lost while roaming the aisles, we have you covered.

Some of Costco's frozen food items are celebrated for their flavors and textures, while others are well-loved for their impressive value. On the other hand, there are some items in the freezer aisle that you're better off skipping or purchasing from another grocery store. We turned to the experts — Costco members — to determine which Costco frozen food finds you should always add to your cart and which you can confidently leave behind. Your stomach and wallet can thank us later.