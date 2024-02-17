This Is Why Costco's Hot Dogs Are Amazing, According To Social Media

If you can't hear the name "Costco" without immediately thinking "hot dog," you might be part of why the retailer sells more than 200 million hot dogs a year. Costco hot dogs are both a business success story and a culinary phenomenon, and a trip to the food court for one is an integral part of the Costco experience. That's the prevailing sentiment we found after scouring foodie communities across the internet.

Costco's hot dogs are some of the best fast food hot dogs around. Renowned French chef Julia Child even considered them equal to a fine dining dish. Rarely does something so simple inspire such passion among so many different types of foodies.

So what makes these dogs so good? It's not a secret sauce, mystery ingredient, or a celebrity chef promoting the product. We looked at the reviews of hot dog fans posted on social media platforms such as Reddit and TikTok to find out why Costco's hot dogs are so amazing. Read on to learn more.