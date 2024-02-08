Costco Etiquette: Where Should You Leave Your Cart At The Food Court?

One of the joys of shopping at Costco is treating yourself to a snack after your shopping trip. The food court sells slices of pizza, an iconic hot dog combo, and the latest addition: a giant cookie. While you could take your items to go, plenty of shoppers choose to sit or stand at the tables to enjoy their meal.

But where should you park a cart full of groceries while enjoying your meal? One Reddit user started a discussion online after witnessing an argument between two separate parties over where to park shopping carts. The user reported that one group of people sat down to eat after shopping, leaving their Costco shopping cart in between tables. Another group wanted to sit down, but complained that one of the walkways was blocked by the cart. The first group defended the placement, stating that they wanted their items close by, and that the second group should walk around. The Reddit poster was left wondering about food court etiquette at Costco.

The general consensus from commenters on the Reddit thread was that Costco carts should be parked away from, or right beside the table, so that it doesn't block a walkway. Some noted that since the food court is often crowded, it's most polite to leave space for people to walk. A Costco employee even got in on the discussion: "In the Japanese and Chinese warehouses, they don't allow carts in the food courts. Honestly, I feel like this is a good policy. At my location, the food court is small, and it becomes almost impossible to navigate, when people bring their carts in."