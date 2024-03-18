The Costco Sample Etiquette Mistake You Should Be Aware Of
Costco knows how important a happy shopping experience is for members, and nothing makes us happier than free food. Free samples of new and returning products are a beloved part of Costco's iconic brand, allowing shoppers to try certain products for themselves before committing to an extra-large bag. But, many members have had less than optimal sample experiences that have all but soured this fun perk.
Some Costco shoppers have a huge problem with free samples because of the lack of etiquette that happens around the sample stand. Free food is always exciting, but forgetting your manners and not paying attention to certain protocols will not only irritate fellow members, it may actually cause food safety concerns. One particular mistake you might be making is grabbing a free sample before you know what is on the tray.
Costco's vendors do a good job of displaying exactly what products are being offered as a sample on any particular day: You can look at the product description or the item's packaging, both of which will always be easily put in view for you to examine before you begin handling the food. Forgetting to analyze and decide if this food is actually something you want to consume before touching it promotes food waste and can be rather frustrating to both employees and other members hoping to get a fingerprint-free sample.
Make sure you have plans to eat that sample before you grab one
There are a number of reasons why reaching for a sample before knowing what is being served is a total no-no. After you have grabbed a sample, that food is yours to consume. It is not sanitary to touch a piece of food before realizing you don't want it and placing it back on the tray. While you may have only handled it for a moment, cross-contamination is no joke, and employees will not be allowed to give that sample to anyone else. This means that you have to either eat it or throw away a perfectly good bite of food. While this may not seem like much of a big deal due to the sample's small size, when enough people make this mistake, that results in quite a bit of food waste.
Grabbing a sample before you know what it contains is also considered rude to the employee working the stand. There are plenty of valid reasons why you might not be able to consume a particular sample, but your food allergy or specific dietary preference is not the employee's fault. Some members get frustrated when they find out that they cannot, in fact, eat a free sample after already handling it. This puts the employee in the difficult position of having to both explain the product to you and monitor what samples have been handled so they do not accidentally get distributed to other customers.
More Costco sample rules that employees need you to understand
The sample stand is more sensitive to proper etiquette than ever before; since the COVID-19 pandemic, Costco vendors have taken extra measures to ensure that they can offer customers a safe sample. Members also play a big role in ensuring the safety of free food. The best thing to remember in order to master free sample etiquette at Costco is that you are not the only one enjoying this perk — touch only what you plan to eat.
Another way to practice sample etiquette is by being patient around the free food stands. Customers need to wait until a sample is fully prepared and displayed before claiming, as it can cause a sanitation concern for Costco. A lack of patience while enjoying samples also communicates aggression toward sample vendors who are trying their hardest to prepare each sample in a safe and timely manner. Keep in mind that food samplers do not actually work for Costco — they are third-party vendors doing their best to offer members samples in the hopes of encouraging sales. Whether you enjoy a sample or not, do not in any way take it out on the vendor.