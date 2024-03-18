The Costco Sample Etiquette Mistake You Should Be Aware Of

Costco knows how important a happy shopping experience is for members, and nothing makes us happier than free food. Free samples of new and returning products are a beloved part of Costco's iconic brand, allowing shoppers to try certain products for themselves before committing to an extra-large bag. But, many members have had less than optimal sample experiences that have all but soured this fun perk.

Some Costco shoppers have a huge problem with free samples because of the lack of etiquette that happens around the sample stand. Free food is always exciting, but forgetting your manners and not paying attention to certain protocols will not only irritate fellow members, it may actually cause food safety concerns. One particular mistake you might be making is grabbing a free sample before you know what is on the tray.

Costco's vendors do a good job of displaying exactly what products are being offered as a sample on any particular day: You can look at the product description or the item's packaging, both of which will always be easily put in view for you to examine before you begin handling the food. Forgetting to analyze and decide if this food is actually something you want to consume before touching it promotes food waste and can be rather frustrating to both employees and other members hoping to get a fingerprint-free sample.