12 Fruits You Should Be Buying At Costco
Costco is one of the best places for bulk buys at affordable prices. Think non-perishables, housewares, and Costco's top-selling item, toilet paper (per Yahoo! Finance). But when heading to this retailer, not everyone considers adding fruit to their grocery list. However, there are some solid reasons why you should stroll down Costco's produce aisle.
For one, when it comes to fruit, Costco's price per unit is generally lower than that of other retailers. If you have a lot of mouths to feed, this can seriously pay off. One consumer explains exactly how these numbers add up: "All told, I probably save $3 to $4 per produce item I buy at Costco over a regular grocery store. And since I typically buy five or six varieties of fruit and three or four varieties of vegetables, I end up saving about $30 a week" (via The Ascent).
Aside from affordability, some of Costco's fruit is known to be exceptionally fresh and of high quality. However, the obvious concern is that you simply can't finish a large quantity of fresh produce before it spoils. Luckily, much of Costco's fruit comes in family-friendly packages rather than ridiculous amounts, and many have a longer shelf-life or can be frozen for later.
So what fruits should you be buying at Costco? We've sifted through reviews, taste-tested, and discovered only the most reliable and rave-worthy of the bunch. So read on for the top 12 fruits at this bulk retail store.
Bartlett pears
Bartlett pears are known for their crisp texture and sweet flavor, which is why we look forward to eating them starting in late summer when they're in season. Bartlett is one of the most common pear varieties Stateside, making them easy to find at most grocery stores. So why buy them at Costco specifically?
This retailer's packaging goes a long way. Most stores plop pears into large piles or sell them by the bagful, which can result in bruised or damaged fruit. One consumer complained on Reddit that their local grocer "sells pears in bags so they get holes poked into them by the stems. And get mold quickly!" But Costco protects its pears by selling them in carefully designed boxes that rival Harry & David's. The extra packaging might not immediately appeal to environmentally conscious consumers. But packaging them this way assures the quality of each individual pear. So it's a tradeoff. Considering just how much fruit is wasted due to poor handling, the box method might seem worth it overall.
Also, Bartlett pears don't ripen on the tree. They require a few extra days at room temperature to reach prime sweetness, making them a great Costco buy. Choose a batch that's tougher and has a yellow tinge. It'll ensure they'll last long enough for the family to enjoy. Once they're green, press close to the stem. If there's a slight give, bite in.
Strawberries
Costco sells organic strawberries for a fraction of the price of the competition. As one consumer explains, "A Costco-sized carton of strawberries usually costs me $6. The same amount of strawberries at a regular supermarket would easily cost me $9 or $10" (via The Ascent). That's a significant amount of savings for strawberry fans.
And as it sounds, it's not only the incentive that has strawberry consumers returning to Costco. According to a blogger on Everyday Fun Finds, "These strawberries are always so fresh and last for longer than ones at other stores. I have purchased Driscoll's organic strawberries at other stores in my local area, and they are never as fresh. It is possible that Costco just gets them to their warehouse faster." Beyond freshness, the blogger also raves about the flavor: "They also taste really great. The strawberries are plump, juicy, and sweet."
Costco strawberries tick all the boxes. And as tasty as these strawberries are, this large quantity will be gobbled up faster than you think. They make for a great summertime snack or party platter. And if you can't use them all in time, use strawberries to make your own DIY dried fruit.
Pineapples
Costco's pineapples have quite the reputation for being the biggest of the bunch. According to one Reddit thread, "Wholesale pineapple is sold by the count. The most common sizes are 7/8 per box...The less common is a 5ct. Customers, such as Costco, indicate what size they want, so while it may appear Costco gets a 'King Size,' they might have received a deal or chosen that size on their order."
While bigger is not always better, it's good to have options. And as another commenter on the same thread noted, Costco also sold regular-sized pineapples at their branch. Since Costco pineapples come in all sizes, you can use them for various purposes. You might only need a small one for that fruit salad. However, larger pineapples typically hold more juice. So if you like freshly-made piña coladas, Costco has you covered.
By weight, Costco pineapples are also more affordable. On YouTube, one curious consumer took pineapples, each costing roughly $4.99, from four different stores: Safeway, Walmart, Save on Foods, and Costco. Unsurprisingly, Costco pineapples were 14 to 61 cents cheaper per pound.
Persimmons
Persimmons were once considered a niche fruit Stateside, but have grown in popularity. Still, they aren't as widely available as apples or pears. So if you're looking for a reliable source, Costco can be your go-to store.
Not only does this retailer sell persimmons, but they might taste like they've been picked straight from the tree. On a Houzz thread, one customer begrudgingly admitted, "My wife just brought home a package [of persimmons from Costco]. They're every bit as good as my homegrown fuyu's, giant fuyu's, and ichi kei ki Jiro's. Kinda disappointing." While growing your own fruit brings a certain satisfaction, it's not always feasible. So if you're craving that fresh taste without the effort, it might be worth buying Costco's persimmons instead.
If you're worried about finishing an entire package of persimmons, don't be. Not everyone can eat a persimmon a day, but there are many more ways to use this fruit before it goes bad. In some countries, including Japan, Korea, and Georgia, threads of persimmons are hung to dry for several weeks. The result is strings of whole, plump dried fruit with a rich, jam-like center. It makes for one wholesome yet decadent dessert and adds a sweet touch to charcuterie trays.
Watermelons
There's nothing quite like a thirst-quenching watermelon at the peak of summer. But despite their ability to be both satiating and hydrating, watermelons are a cumbersome fruit.
Luckily, Costco is set up for large and heavy purchases. Cashiers can scan items from a slight distance. There's no need to remove the fruit from the cart, and nobody has to awkwardly admit they carried a watermelon. If you prefer a different transport method, the chain has an environmentally friendly option. While Costco doesn't offer grocery bags, you can use one of the store's boxes — the type they use to shelve or transport items, so you know they can hold some weight.
But our primary reason to buy watermelons at Costco is its large stock. At a regular grocery store, you might have one watermelon display, forcing you to choose from a few on top. But at this giant retailer, you have your pick of the litter. And to snag the best watermelon this summer, there are some telltale signs of a juicy choice. Thump it and listen for a deep, hollow sound, and look out for a yellow belly to signal it's ripe.
Avocados
When it comes to avocados, it's hard to get the timing right. This fruit is underripe for days, ripe for a minute, and then immediately turns. Purchasing from the right retailer can make a huge difference, and Costco's avocados have a good reputation.
Rumor has it that Costco's avocados might last longer in your pantry, and for good reason. According to CNBC, Apeel Sciences teamed up with Costco in 2018 to ensure long-lasting avocados. Apeel Sciences aims to reduce food waste by using an invisible, safe coating over fruit. This slows down the oxidation process, potentially doubling the shelf life of avocados.
This technology might be a game-changer, but the flavor of avocados remains the same. And on Reddit, one shopper raved about Costco's quality: "I have the most perfect avocados right now from Costco. Absolutely gorgeous, flesh like butter, zero bruising."
So if you can't get enough of that avocado toast — or want to make a big batch of guac — Costco has that long-lasting fruit to satisfy your craving.
Dates
Dates can be consumed fresh or dried and naturally have a waxy appearance with a starchy, sweet center. If you're a fan of this fruit, you'll want to stock up. And luckily, Costco sells fresh, organic Medjool dates in two-pound boxes for $13.59, or $6.79 per pound.
One YouTuber confessed he usually buys his dates at Whole Foods but switched to Costco after seeing the fresh organic Medjool dates in "double the volume for pretty much half the price." These dates were sizeable, sweet, and super easy to tear apart, which is precisely how you want them.
Dates have the lowest moisture of any fresh fruit, sitting around 30% compared to the usual 75 to 95% of other fruits (per Woodspur Farms). As such, they last a long time and keep even longer when stored in the fridge. You won't need to worry about this fruit spoiling quickly, plus the uses for dates feel endless. The rich caramel flavor adds extra oomph to smoothies or baked goods. Also, as a raw food dessert, peanut butter-stuffed dates are hard to beat. And if you want even more no-bake desserts, dates work beautifully as both a binder and a sweetener.
Raspberries
You'll hear conflicting opinions about Costco's raspberries. But like all fruit, it's best to purchase fresh produce when it's in season. For raspberries, this is from June to August. While you might find berries at Costco year-round, you're less likely to get the quality you desire off-season, which is where many of those negative reviews come from.
However, on one Reddit thread, this shopper only had positive things to say about the retailer's berries: "Costco is the price leader, and I haven't had any quality issues. Price can fluctuate based on season but always comes back down." So when can you find the best-priced raspberries? Another Costco consumer added, "Berries are often cheaper in season, especially organic."
It seems better prices coincide with better flavor. So if you find yourself exploring Costco's produce aisle come summertime, we'd recommend buying a fresh batch of raspberries. But if you head here in the winter, opt for the frozen berries instead.
White nectarines
White nectarines have all the sweetness of their peachy cousins without the acidity. So if you have a sweet tooth but aren't a big fan of tartness, go for some white nectarines instead. Unfortunately, this fruit is harder to find than peaches or yellow-fleshed nectarines. Luckily, Costco often carries white nectarines, and this Growing Fruit review absolutely raves about them: "Best piece of fruit I ever had in my life was from Costco. Don't know what variety, but it was a white-fleshed nectarine. Unbelievably good!"
If you're curious enough to try this fruit, you'll need to know when to buy it. One blogger has the answer: "The first couple varieties to hit the market in May are lacking the sweetness that white nectarines are known for. It really doesn't develop until we get into the June ripening varieties. The best of the bunch seem to be the ones with the name "Pearl" in them...If it's a white nectarine and we are in June, there is a chance you can find the super sweet Honey Pearl. They won't last long. Each variety is only available normally for a couple weeks at most. It's a stock-up situation for sure" (via Eat Like No One).
As we know, Costco is an ideal place to stock up. So if you're excited about the white nectarine season, head to this bulk-buy retailer before they sell out.
Bananas
If you're heading to Costco, go bananas! According to our research, it's unlikely you'll find a better deal on this tropical fruit.
In a 2023 Costco review, one shopper purchased a three-pound bundle of bananas for a mere $1.39 (via The Ascent). At 46 cents per pound, this is significantly less than the national average of 64 cents (per In 2013 Dollars).
So why are Costco's bananas priced so ridiculously low? One theory has to do with the loss leader strategy. This is when stores price one item below market value, potentially even below its production cost, to attract customers. Costco might hope you'll come for the bananas but leave with much more expensive products. The strategy usually pays off. But if you want to beat retailers at their own game, exercise some restraint, pay attention to prices, and only leave with what you came for.
It's hard to find a better deal, but eating that many bananas before they spoil can prove challenging. Bananas produce ethylene gas, which accelerates the aging process, and when placed close together, they ripen even faster (via Science Focus). Luckily, we've learned some tricks to extend their shelf life. Try separating them into different bowls or increasing the surrounding airflow using a banana hanger. If they're already prime, put them in the fridge, and if they're far too ripe, bring on the banana bread.
Golden kiwis
Everyone is well acquainted with green kiwis, but have you tried golden ones? While these two kiwis appear similar on the outside, the inside tells a different story. Golden kiwis are less fuzzy than the green ones, and the fruit is less tangy. They also have golden yellow flesh with a light tropical sweetness. If your mouth is already watering in anticipation, you'll need to know where to find this unique fruit. And if you're reading this article, the answer is obvious: Costco!
Golden kiwis are harder to come by, but are regularly sold at Costco under the Zespri label. On Costcuisine, the reviewer adores Zespri's Sungold Organic Kiwis: "If you like kiwi fruit, you'll LOVE these. This is the sweetest kiwi I've ever tasted...Golden kiwi is different than green kiwi because of its golden color; other than the color, when you cut into it, the golden kiwi has a smaller core than green kiwi and fewer seeds. Golden kiwi has a tropical taste, almost like mango and strawberry combined, and isn't tart at all, only sweet."
Cotton candy grapes
Not many fruits can conjure up memories of sweet-tasting carnival snacks. However, these cotton candy grapes transport you to those youthful summers. But aside from the flavor, these grapes have nothing to do with the cotton candy. Instead, they are made from a hybrid of two different grapes. According to National Public Radio, cotton candy grapes are made from the seedlings of Vitis vinifera (the common table grape) and a variety of Concord grapes used to make those sweet Concord jams and jellies we love.
Although cotton candy grapes are coming up in the ranks, they're still proving to be quite elusive. However, fans have spotted them at Costco as early as spring. In an April 2022 tweet, FrancesStockton shared, "Got Cotton Candy grapes from Costco yesterday. They are so good, sweet, and, yes, taste like cotton candy." And in May 2022, one Reddit user proclaimed, "They're back!!! Found Cotton Candy grapes at the Tukwila, WA Costco."
For that nostalgic candy flavor without all the processed sugar, head to Costco. But keep a close eye on that produce department and snatch these grapes up quickly. They have a niche but loyal following, and won't last long on grocery store shelves.