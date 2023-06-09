12 Fruits You Should Be Buying At Costco

Costco is one of the best places for bulk buys at affordable prices. Think non-perishables, housewares, and Costco's top-selling item, toilet paper (per Yahoo! Finance). But when heading to this retailer, not everyone considers adding fruit to their grocery list. However, there are some solid reasons why you should stroll down Costco's produce aisle.

For one, when it comes to fruit, Costco's price per unit is generally lower than that of other retailers. If you have a lot of mouths to feed, this can seriously pay off. One consumer explains exactly how these numbers add up: "All told, I probably save $3 to $4 per produce item I buy at Costco over a regular grocery store. And since I typically buy five or six varieties of fruit and three or four varieties of vegetables, I end up saving about $30 a week" (via The Ascent).

Aside from affordability, some of Costco's fruit is known to be exceptionally fresh and of high quality. However, the obvious concern is that you simply can't finish a large quantity of fresh produce before it spoils. Luckily, much of Costco's fruit comes in family-friendly packages rather than ridiculous amounts, and many have a longer shelf-life or can be frozen for later.

So what fruits should you be buying at Costco? We've sifted through reviews, taste-tested, and discovered only the most reliable and rave-worthy of the bunch. So read on for the top 12 fruits at this bulk retail store.