10 Must-Know Rules For Buying Food At Dollar Tree
With the rising cost of food at the forefront of many shoppers' minds, it's understandable to think you can save a few bucks with cheap finds at Dollar Tree. After all, this popular discount chain is a terrific option for many of us who are tightening up our grocery budgets, with its slew of affordable snacks, canned goods, baking supplies, and packaged foods. That said, while it is possible to cash in on some great deals, you may want to proceed with caution here.
We all know that Dollar Tree is the perfect place to score loads of items to keep your kitchen organized, but if you plan on grocery shopping at this discount retailer, there are a few things you need to know before you start your bargain hunt. With the right guidance, whipping up a tasty meal with dollar store goodies can be a piece of cake, and we can help make the experience better. Here's what you need to know about buying food at Dollar Tree.
1. Check expiration and best by dates
The top must-know rule for buying food at Dollar Tree is that you should diligently check expiration dates. While saving money at a conveniently located Dollar Tree is a magical combination, these stores are notorious for leaving expired and even recalled products on their shelves. Dollar Tree employees have posted messages online, warning customers about expired foods, including moldy desserts and compromised packaging, and that could be because the staff don't always rotate new products to the back of shelves. According to some team members, the company doesn't have a standard policy for checking for expired products and instead relies on customers to notify them if items are past their best-by date.
You definitely don't want to end up bringing home milk products that have been expired for more than three months, as one Indiana customer reported on Facebook, back in January of 2025. But beyond the risk of munching on a bag of stale snacks, you may end up purchasing chow that contains hazardous materials. The FDA issued the company a formal written warning letter in 2024 for failing audit checks on fruit purée pouches with "extremely high concentrations of lead." The affected products continued to linger on Dollar Tree shelves for more than seven months after the manufacturer issued a voluntary recall. If you're concerned, consider checking Dollar Tree's website or checking other sources online, for more information. Any recalled items you've purchased can be returned to the store for a refund.
2. Compare unit prices with packaging sizes
Another must-follow guideline for buying food at Dollar Tree is to remember the principle of comparative shopping. Some food items may not be the best value, because of their dwindling packaging sizes. The discount retailer has been accused of practicing a policy of shrinkflation, where it uses smaller packaging sizes to charge customers more per unit than other retailers. Reportedly, Dollar Tree has partnered with some big-time food industry players to intentionally produce smaller versions of common products to sell in its stores. Honestly, the smaller quantities could be the reason why the company is able to sell items for such low prices.
However, while you want to make it a rule to check unit costs and packaging sizes when you're stocking up on essentials, like canned meat, you may still benefit from buying smaller quantities. If you're cooking for one or a couple, you probably don't need to keep an open 15-ounce bottle of A-1 sauce languishing in your fridge till spring, if you can just scoop up a 5-ounce version at Dollar Tree. Buying only what you need ensures freshness, reduces waste, and makes room in your pantry for other goodies. This strategy is also a great way to try dollar store products you're not sure you'll like, such as off-brand salad dressings.
3. Look at labels for additives and preservatives
Dollar Tree sells plenty of prepackaged, non-perishable foods that are often high in salt, sugar, unhealthy fats, and calories, while scarce in nutrients. That's why carefully checking the labels could benefit your long-term health. There are definitely some packaged food items that you want to avoid here, thanks to their questionable ingredients. These ultra-processed products may be full of artificial flavors, colors, emulsifiers, and other additives, and frequently stocked Dollar Tree foods, like cereal, soda, salad dressings, ready-to-eat meats, and sugary treats, are common culprits. Even honey, a natural, antioxidant-rich sweetener, is something to be wary of — the 8-ounce honey bottles at Dollar Tree are a blend that contains corn syrup. Ultimately, one of these pint-sized containers may not be the bargain you hoped for, because of its potential health risks.
This isn't to say that everything on the shelves at Dollar Tree is off limits, though. Just follow this game plan and check the labels for unwanted ingredients, and do your best to opt for more wholesome snacks like unsweetened apple sauce, unsalted or low-salt nuts, dried fruit, and canned fish. These nutritious options are a better choice for taming those nagging snack cravings than processed foods, which may be loaded with artificial additives.
4. Don't be afraid to use your coupons
Who would have thought that you could use coupons at Dollar Tree? Despite the company's extremely low $1.25 price tags, it does also accept discount vouchers when you're shopping in-store. However, there are some must-know rules to score these exceptional deals. Coupons must be from the manufacturer only and cannot be for a specific retailer or one of Dollar Tree's competitors. You also need to make sure that you're buying the exact products named on the coupon. While you may have one for 50 cents off Minute Maid orange juice, if the ounces per bottle don't match, don't expect the discount.
Some people have saved a lot, just by using coupons at Dollar Tree, but there may be a limit to what your store will accept. Shoppers recommend sticking to just two coupons printed off the internet, while those coupons you clip from the newspaper may be more widely accepted. When you sign up for Dollar Tree's email list, you'll get access to exclusive promotions after subscribing. You can also check online hubs for printable manufacturer's coupons, which you can redeem at your local store, as well as promotional codes that work on the company's website for things like free shipping.
5. Make a grocery list and stick to it
It's ever so tempting to overspend at Dollar Tree. After all, almost everything on the shelves is just a buck and a quarter, and that appealingly low price per item may be the reason why loads of non-essential grocery items end up in your shopping cart. Instead, consider meal planning and shopping with a grocery list, to help keep you on track. This must-know rule will help keep you from making unnecessary purchases, especially of perishable foods like dairy products and baked goods, which could expire before you're ready to use them.
Psychology studies show that a list will remind you to stay on track and shop more efficiently. Having a written plan can be even more powerful than simply setting a budget, because this visual aid keeps you focused on exactly what you need to grab at the store, so you're not wandering aimlessly down the aisles. Dollar Tree's shopping app is a terrific tool that you can use to save a list of your favorite foods. Beyond providing a basis for your shopping list, meal planning can also help you stick to your wellness goals and bypass temptations. But if spending a Sunday afternoon planning out a daily menu sounds stressful, we get it. Rest assured, there are a few strategies that can help, like brainstorming a menu for just three days, instead of the whole week.
6. Give Dollar Tree's private label brands a try
While it's true that Dollar Tree sells plenty of national brand food items, from Pillsbury cake mixes and ready-to-spread frosting to Kraft mayo and salad dressing, there are some company names on boxes that you may not be familiar with. By stocking the shelves with its own private labels, this discount company is able to cut out the middleman and add a few bucks to the corporation's bottom line with in-house equivalents, because these store brands are as much as 40 percent cheaper to make. There's another reason why you may want to choose Dollar Tree's private label offerings over popular names. Those premium brands may have made their way to Dollar Tree because those foods may have been a product that the manufacturers wanted to offload quickly, if it was close to expiring, seasonal, or part of a discontinued liquidation or close-out sale.
It's worth mulling over this must-know rule and giving Dollar Tree's private label foods a try, from the Nature's House and Home Style Select labels. They just may be fresher and have a longer pantry life than name brands on the same shelf. One happy customer in Michigan gave Dollar Tree's Home Style Select original potato chips a five-star review on the Dollar Tree website and said they are "the best chips you can buy." Likewise, Nature's House Creamy Peanut Butter has more than 25 five-star reviews, comparing it to big-name brands like Jif and Peter Pan, while being cheaper.
7. Stock up for holidays before it's too late
The holiday season is stressful enough without having to run to the store for any last-minute items you forgot to grab while holiday shopping at Costco. But there's no need to panic if you stock up on items you need for upcoming celebrations at Dollar Tree. This rule for buying ingredients for those festive feasts will save you dollars you can spend on gifts, and well, it just makes sense during a time of year when everyone's looking for ways to keep a few Benjamins in our pockets.
There are loads of goodies at Dollar Tree to stock up on for Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas, and beyond. Make the most of this wonderful time of year and fill your pantry early with non-perishable items like instant mashed potatoes and gravy, plus baking essentials like flour and brown sugar. These must-have products are going to fly off the shelves the closer you get to the hoopla, and stocking up early will keep you from missing out on any savings, while still putting out a budget-friendly spread you're proud of. Keep your eyes peeled for red-labeled items, too. That little sticker means a 25-cent price increase is coming, so take advantage of this pro tip and grab what you need while you can.
8. When you shop at Dollar Tree matters
If you want the best bang for your buck, this policy for grocery shopping at Dollar Tree really does matter. It's a little-known rule that you should always buy your food items in the morning, right after the store opens. Getting in before the crowds will ensure a better selection of popular options, and you won't spend more time than necessary waiting in line for the cashier. Consider avoiding Dollar Tree around rush hour, whatever time that means in your area, as bustling after-work shoppers clog up the aisles with full carts. But if you can't make it first thing in the morning, do your best to get there between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
According to some superfans, the best time of the week to shop at Dollar Tree is a couple of days after it receives its stock of new inventory. However, a few company employees mention that delivery days are hit-or-miss, because trucks can run late. Staffing is also a factor. It could take workers a couple of days to get the new inventory out on the shelves, so keep that in mind, too. It's okay to ask the cashier if they know when to expect the next delivery, but try not to bother them over it. Most of us know that weekends are busy at Dollar Tree, so stick to weekdays, when your schedule permits.
9. Be open to shopping more than one location
It's no secret to most shoppers that some of the best goodies are the hardest to find, and this must-know rule transfers to Dollar Tree groceries, too. Whether you're looking for a particular snack or a must-have ingredient, hidden culinary gems can be anywhere in the store, from the top shelf to the bottom, but if you can't find what you're looking for, be open to shopping at more than one location.
When your neighborhood Dollar Tree is out of stock, you can find the next closest option with the company's online store locator. This discount conglomerate has more than 9,000 stores in the U.S., so there are probably several near you, that you can scout out. California has the most Dollar Tree locations at 367, followed by Texas at 327, and Florida at 248, while Washington D.C., North Dakota, and Wyoming have the fewest.
Not every Dollar Tree store stocks the same groceries, either, so the online locator can be helpful in your scouting. It offers handy details about each location, like whether they have frozen or refrigerated foods, a snack zone, bagged ice, and if they accept EBT cards. It also provides a link to your nearby store's weekly ad, so you can learn about new arrivals and in-store specials for that specific location.
10. Dollar Tree should supplement your regular grocery runs, not replace them
While the bigwigs at Dollar Tree pledged to add more frozen and refrigerated foods to coolers in 2023, it's important to note that this discount retailer doesn't carry fresh produce, including eggs or raw cuts of meat, that many of us enjoy as part of our regular diet. While it's true that you can find canned or frozen options when you shop at the right locations, you definitely can't get all of your nutrient-dense fruits and vegetables from this one source. That's why it's a must-know rule that you should purchase items at Dollar Tree that supplement, not replace, your regular grocery runs.
One of the reasons Dollar Tree is able to keep its prices so low is by avoiding the competition and setting up shop in lower-income neighborhoods that aren't serviced by traditional grocers. This practice has become known as creating "food deserts," so, even if you need to make a drive to a larger town with more wholesome offerings, it's probably worth the extra effort to stock up on these items with a visit to a supermarket.
Remember that those canned green beans or dried apple slices aren't really the same as those in the produce aisle. Fresh vegetables are often more nutritious than canned products, with their added sodium, sugar, and preservatives. The manufacturing process may also leach out water-soluble nutrients, like vitamin C and all eight B vitamins. If your Dollar Tree has a frozen food section, though, those options are usually just as healthy as fresh, with a longer shelf life that typically spans months compared to just days.