7 Reasons Dollar Stores Can Sell Food For Really Low Prices

If you're only paying a dollar and change for, say, a box of raisins, it's reasonable to think that you're paying less than you would at a grocery store. But take a closer look and you may find that, per raisin, you're actually paying more at a discount store than you would in a traditional supermarket. A Guardian story on the controversies surrounding the discount store business model offers just that example: one box of raisins at a typical dollar store weighs 4.5 ounces, while the seemingly more expensive box at a bigger store, with its price tag of $10.50, weighs in at 72 ounces. Do the math, and you'll see that the "deal" on the smaller box works out more expensive by weight.

This creative pricing extends to most foods you can buy. Similarly, a two-pound bag of flour might cost just a buck, while a five-pound bag from Walmart or Target will likely set you back less than the $2.50 you might expect from the same standard. While it's great for business it's not so great for customers, many of whom have no choice but to pay more for less food over time due to economic factors.

This is why you will often see familiar brands in non-standard packaging on the shelves at dollar stores. What looks like a good deal on the surface may involve paying significantly more by weight, so be careful out there!