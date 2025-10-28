Popular Foods That Are Quietly Shrinking In Size

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

By now, you've probably heard of shrinkflation — and even if you haven't, you've probably experienced it. Although the act of making products smaller while keeping their prices the same isn't new, it's received renewed attention in the last few years due to folks exposing the companies that partake in it on social media. What's also made it more obvious, though, is the sheer amount that some food manufacturers have shrunk their products. Side-by-side comparisons of popular items like Chips Ahoy! Cookies, Pop-Tarts, and Pringles have shown a dramatic reduction in size over the years, without the companies that make them saying a word.

Naturally, food manufacturers don't just reduce the size of their products for the fun of it. The recent economic turmoil and price increases on raw ingredients have led companies to make some tough decisions about how much food they can actually offer for the price, with items getting smaller as opposed to prices getting higher. What's pretty wild, though, is how much less you get for your money these days — and how many items have shrunk.